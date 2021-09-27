Why haven’t Virginia Tech’s backup receivers played many snaps through the first four games?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente raved about a group of young receivers during the offseason that has seen very little playing time through the first four games.
The group included third-year receiver Jaden Payoute along with early enrollees Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones.
According to Pro Football Focus, Payoute leads that trio with 48 snaps, Lofton has 17 snaps and Jones has yet to play this season. Lofton is the only one of them to register a catch this season.
"I love the fact that those guys have worked their way into it,” Fuente said, just days before the opener against North Carolina. “...Jaden's had tremendous adversity in his short time here. The other two pups have been just fantastic..I hope they can make big contributions on special teams to start with and help us spell those other guys and not see a drop off in production or execution.”
Fuente said nothing has changed from that assessment during his press conference on Monday, but there is a good reason they have only played a small number of snaps.
"They haven't been healthy,” Fuente said. “Da'Wain Lofton is the only one that's been healthy the entire time.”
Payoute continues to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered during fall camp. He missed all of last season from an ankle injury he suffered in fall camp last year. He had a follow-up procedure done that forced him to miss all but one practice in the spring.
Jones didn’t travel with the team to West Virginia and Fuente attributed his absence to an undisclosed injury. Fuente hopes Jones is back on the practice field during the team’s off week especially for practices on Tuesday and Wednesday that will be for the team’s reserves.
“I'm still optimistic and bullish on those guys,” Fuente said. “I think this week will be huge for them so that we can continue to get a comfort level on shuttling those guys in and out.”
Fuente wants to “alleviate a little pressure” off the team’s starters.
Tayvion Robinson leads all receivers with 218 snaps this season (out of 257 overall offensive snaps), according to Pro Football Focus. Turner (204 snaps) and Smith (195 snaps) aren’t far behind.
Turner leads the team with 16 catches for 250 yards with a touchdown. He had his most productive game of the season with six catches for 102 yards with a touchdown against Richmond. Robinson is second on the team with 14 catches for 166 yards with two touchdowns and Smith has 10 catches for 93 yards.