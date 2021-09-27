Why haven’t Virginia Tech’s backup receivers played many snaps through the first four games?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente raved about a group of young receivers during the offseason that has seen very little playing time through the first four games.

The group included third-year receiver Jaden Payoute along with early enrollees Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones.

According to Pro Football Focus, Payoute leads that trio with 48 snaps, Lofton has 17 snaps and Jones has yet to play this season. Lofton is the only one of them to register a catch this season.

"I love the fact that those guys have worked their way into it,” Fuente said, just days before the opener against North Carolina. “...Jaden's had tremendous adversity in his short time here. The other two pups have been just fantastic..I hope they can make big contributions on special teams to start with and help us spell those other guys and not see a drop off in production or execution.”

Fuente said nothing has changed from that assessment during his press conference on Monday, but there is a good reason they have only played a small number of snaps.

"They haven't been healthy,” Fuente said. “Da'Wain Lofton is the only one that's been healthy the entire time.”