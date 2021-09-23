Why rage is fueling Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear this week

The 20-yard touchdown came with Tech trailing 27-7 in the third quarter. Blackshear had all kinds of space around the right side of the line and a big time block upfield from guard Kaden Moore, who shoved linebacker Jonathan Butler off his feet, helped get him into the end zone.

Blackshear was more focused on his missed opportunities in the loss than his success.

The first was a miscommunication on an attempted pop pass from Braxton Burmeister at the end of the first quarter. Blackshear was wide open down the middle, but looked in the wrong direction for the ball and couldn't haul it in. The drive later stalled when the Hokies couldn’t convert a fourth and one at West Virginia’s 25-yard line.

Blackshear’s other regret was a surprising one — it was his career-high 78-yard kick return at the end of the first half.

"I feel like I got to be more hydrated,” Blackshear said. “Cramping hurt me. I should have busted open that kick return and scored. That's something I got to keep working now."

At the tail end of the run, Blackshear’s muscles tightened up and it was hard for him to lift his legs.

“It's a feeling you don't want,” Blackshear said.