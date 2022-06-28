Why Virginia Tech cornerbacks coach Derek Jones is happy Brion Murray gave him a chance

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Derek Jones almost never got a chance to work with Brion Murray.

Murray told Jones he was likely heading for the transfer portal when they met for the first time back in January.

“I think he was just in that lull,” Jones said, of the conversation.

Murray went from starting eight games in 2020 to playing only 147 snaps last fall.

According to Pro Football Focus, Murray played the most snaps of the season in the Pinstripe Bowl (41) and that was only the second time he played more than 25 snaps in a game last fall.

Murray was also worried about starting over again with a new position coach — his third in four years — instead of working with someone that recruited him.

“We just talked,” Jones said. “And I just told him, give me a chance and let’s see.”

Those weren’t empty words for Jones, who considered his relationship-building skills a point or pride. The former longtime Duke assistant spent the weeks that followed working to earn Murray’s trust.

Jones said his goal was getting everyone in the room to believe he had their “best interest at heart.”

“There’s a lot you have to do as a coach to make them understand,” Jones said. “You can’t control what happens from a coaching standpoint. There’s going to be change in life. And they listen to stuff like that.”

Murray was receptive, and both parties were happy with the decision.

According to Jones, he “without a doubt” one of Tech’s top three corners coming out of spring camp alongside Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman. That was the same rotation the Hokies had in 2020 with former starter Jermaine Waller limited to two just two games.

Murray had an up-and-down year with interceptions in his first two games, but struggled against Louisville (155 receiving yards allowed) and Pittsburgh (97 yards allowed).

The former Coffeyville Community College transfer was more consistent in the limited reps he played last season. Pro Football Focus gave him the highest coverage rating, 71.3, on the team with only nine catches for 132 yards allowed on 22 targets. He was also credited with four pass breakups.

Murray struggled a bit in the spring game when Kaleb Smith beat him in coverage on a pair of long touchdowns, but that was indicative of how he played through camp.

“Brion probably was the guy who made the most improvement throughout spring ball from Day 1 to the last day,” Jones said.

Jones said it with confidence because he witnessed the work Murray put in to earn that status first-hand.

“Brion has probably spent more time helping himself get better than anyone in the room,” Jones said. “I see him out there on the field by himself all the time. He’s always calling myself, Coach (AJ) Hampton, he wanted to get extra time, he spends extra time in the building by himself…I think he bought in, I think he’s growing up a little bit and the results showed this spring.”

