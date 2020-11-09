Why Virginia Tech didn't deploy 'arsenal of backs' in loss to Liberty with Khalil Herbert sidelined

BLACKSBURG — It was the Hendon Hooker show on Saturday for Virginia Tech’s offense without running back Khalil Herbert available in a 38-35 loss to Liberty.
Herbert was in uniform, but aggravated a hamstring injury that’s been bothering him recently on a 12-yard kick return early in the game. Herbert accounted for nearly a third of the team’s total offense coming into the game (917 total yards) as one of the country’s most productive running backs.
Tech has a large backfield, but Hooker got the bulk of the carries. He ran the ball 20 times (one shy of the career high he set against Virginia last season) for 156 yards while the Hokies' other backs combined for 10 carries and 54 yards.
While Hooker had standout numbers, the team finished the game with a season-low 201 rushing yards.
“I’m always going go defer to getting my teammates involved rather than me every time, but you know, the play calls today — there was a lot of reads,” Hooker said, after the game. “I mean, they were giving me pull reads to keep it. I’m just out there executing the play call and playing ball at the end of the day.”
Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear, who has rotated for much of the season between running back and slot receiver, mostly stayed in the backfield and got the most snaps in place of Herbert.
He had nine carries for 33 yards and four catches for 30 yards, with much of his production on the ground coming in the fourth quarter.
Fellow running back Jalen Holston was the only other running back to touch the ball. He had a 12-yard carry late in the first half, and his only carry in the second half was wiped off the board by an offsides penalty on Liberty.
“I feel all right about those guys,” Fuente said. “I feel good about those guys. And sometimes it’s a pull read, sometimes it’s a give read. We have a few quarterback runs in there for Hendon and he carried the ball more than he usually does today, but it’s not indicative of our feelings about anybody else.”
Hooker also expressed confidence in the group.
“We have an arsenal of backs, so I’m comfortable with any of them in,” Hooker said. “I love to see them, because they all have different games. Marco [Lee] is power with speed. He has patience. Jalen is power with speed. Raheem has just speed. He’s electrifying. He can catch it out of the backfield. Tahj [Gary] can do it all, and then you’ve got Khalil, so it’s a blessing to have all those guys back there with me just enjoying the game.”
Lee, a 2020 signee out of Coffeyville Community College, hasn’t taken an offensive snap this season. Gary redshirted last year as he recovered from a significant leg injury he suffered as a senior in high school. He hasn’t played either. True freshman running backs Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson weren’t dressed out on Saturday.
The status of Herbert for Saturday’s game against Miami remains unclear. Fuente will speak to reporters on Monday, but he offered nothing about Herbert’s long-term status after the loss to Liberty.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!