Why Virginia Tech didn't deploy 'arsenal of backs' in loss to Liberty with Khalil Herbert sidelined
Why Virginia Tech didn't deploy 'arsenal of backs' in loss to Liberty with Khalil Herbert sidelined

Virginia Tech at Louisville

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear runs the ball Oct. 31 during the second half of play in Louisville at Cardinal Stadium. Blackshear had nine carries for 33 yards and four catches for 30 yards against Liberty on Saturday.

 Jamie Rhodes, ACC Pool

BLACKSBURG — It was the Hendon Hooker show on Saturday for Virginia Tech’s offense without running back Khalil Herbert available in a 38-35 loss to Liberty.

Herbert was in uniform, but aggravated a hamstring injury that’s been bothering him recently on a 12-yard kick return early in the game. Herbert accounted for nearly a third of the team’s total offense coming into the game (917 total yards) as one of the country’s most productive running backs.

Tech has a large backfield, but Hooker got the bulk of the carries. He ran the ball 20 times (one shy of the career high he set against Virginia last season) for 156 yards while the Hokies' other backs combined for 10 carries and 54 yards.

While Hooker had standout numbers, the team finished the game with a season-low 201 rushing yards.

“I’m always going go defer to getting my teammates involved rather than me every time, but you know, the play calls today — there was a lot of reads,” Hooker said, after the game. “I mean, they were giving me pull reads to keep it. I’m just out there executing the play call and playing ball at the end of the day.”

Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear, who has rotated for much of the season between running back and slot receiver, mostly stayed in the backfield and got the most snaps in place of Herbert.

He had nine carries for 33 yards and four catches for 30 yards, with much of his production on the ground coming in the fourth quarter.

Fellow running back Jalen Holston was the only other running back to touch the ball. He had a 12-yard carry late in the first half, and his only carry in the second half was wiped off the board by an offsides penalty on Liberty.

“I feel all right about those guys,” Fuente said. “I feel good about those guys. And sometimes it’s a pull read, sometimes it’s a give read. We have a few quarterback runs in there for Hendon and he carried the ball more than he usually does today, but it’s not indicative of our feelings about anybody else.”

Hooker also expressed confidence in the group.

“We have an arsenal of backs, so I’m comfortable with any of them in,” Hooker said. “I love to see them, because they all have different games. Marco [Lee] is power with speed. He has patience. Jalen is power with speed. Raheem has just speed. He’s electrifying. He can catch it out of the backfield. Tahj [Gary] can do it all, and then you’ve got Khalil, so it’s a blessing to have all those guys back there with me just enjoying the game.”

Lee, a 2020 signee out of Coffeyville Community College, hasn’t taken an offensive snap this season. Gary redshirted last year as he recovered from a significant leg injury he suffered as a senior in high school. He hasn’t played either. True freshman running backs Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson weren’t dressed out on Saturday.

The status of Herbert for Saturday’s game against Miami remains unclear. Fuente will speak to reporters on Monday, but he offered nothing about Herbert’s long-term status after the loss to Liberty.

Next Game

No. 9 Miami at Va. Tech

Saturday, noon, ESPN2 

Hokies' Report Card: Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35

1. Around the edges: Tech's offensive line protected QB Hendon Hooker. Liberty only had two QB hurries and didn't bring Hooker down behind the line of scrimmage. On the other side of the ball? Not great. The Hokies sacked LU quarterback Malik Willis three times and forced three fumbles (two of which they recovered), but they struggled to contain the Willis all day long. He extended pass plays with his legs and torched the defense for 108 rushing yards. Grade: C

2. Strike three: Virginia Tech's offense went 4 of 10 on third downs against Liberty. It's an improvement percentage-wise, but shouldn't be celebrated. The Hokies failed to convert key third-down attempts in the second half, including one late in the third quarter at their own 35-yard line that forced them to settle for a 50-yard field goal (that was missed). Tech was missing key pieces on the offense, but this has been a season-long trend. Grade: C

3. Open a can: Liberty opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to go up 7-0. The Flames had their longest drive of the season the first time they touched the ball in the second half, going 95 yards in 11 plays to retake the lead 21-20. Tech's first drive of the game was a three-and-out, and the Hokies punted again coming out of halftime. Tech is 0-3 this season when allowing teams to score points at the start of both halves. Grade: F

Humbling Hokie Losses

Virginia Tech football losses to intrastate foes in the last 11 seasons.

2010: JMU 21, Va. Tech 16 (at VT)

2018: ODU 49, Va. Tech 35 (at ODU)

Saturday: No. 25 Liberty 38, Va. Tech 35 (at VT)

Notable Liberty Upsets

Liberty's upset wins of note in the last 11 seasons.

2010: Liberty 27, Ball State 23 (when LU still in FCS)

2014: Liberty 55, App. St. 48, OT (when LU still in FCS)

2015: Liberty 41, Ga. St. 33 (when LU still in FCS)

2017: Liberty 48, Baylor 45 (when LU still in FCS)

Oct. 17: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21

Saturday: No. 25 Liberty 38, Va. Tech 35

