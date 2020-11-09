Why Virginia Tech didn't deploy 'arsenal of backs' in loss to Liberty with Khalil Herbert sidelined

He had nine carries for 33 yards and four catches for 30 yards, with much of his production on the ground coming in the fourth quarter.

Fellow running back Jalen Holston was the only other running back to touch the ball. He had a 12-yard carry late in the first half, and his only carry in the second half was wiped off the board by an offsides penalty on Liberty.

“I feel all right about those guys,” Fuente said. “I feel good about those guys. And sometimes it’s a pull read, sometimes it’s a give read. We have a few quarterback runs in there for Hendon and he carried the ball more than he usually does today, but it’s not indicative of our feelings about anybody else.”

Hooker also expressed confidence in the group.

“We have an arsenal of backs, so I’m comfortable with any of them in,” Hooker said. “I love to see them, because they all have different games. Marco [Lee] is power with speed. He has patience. Jalen is power with speed. Raheem has just speed. He’s electrifying. He can catch it out of the backfield. Tahj [Gary] can do it all, and then you’ve got Khalil, so it’s a blessing to have all those guys back there with me just enjoying the game.”