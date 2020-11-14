Why Virginia Tech is easing running back Khalil Herbert back into the rotation

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s running back situation was up in the air all the way until kickoff on Saturday.

The coaching staff watched star running back Khalil Herbert with a close eye throughout the week as he battled back from the hamstring injury that sidelined him against Liberty.

Herbert made it through the pregame warmups without a hitch, but Fuente was still cautious about putting a heavy workload on the back’s shoulders in the 25-24 loss to Miami. The Kansas transfer didn’t make it until the game until there was 6:01 left in the first quarter and had only one other carry before halftime.

“He said he felt good,” Fuente said. “He's a really positive kid though...I was really pretty conscientious about trying not to set him backwards, that was the biggest thing. He has got a big, strong hamstring and you can imagine when you start to get issues with that, they can linger on for weeks or months.”

He still led the team’s running backs with eight carries for 49 yards and caught one pass for 7 yards. Much of his production came in the second half when he was allowed to stay on the field for longer stretches.