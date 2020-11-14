Why Virginia Tech is easing running back Khalil Herbert back into the rotation

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s running back situation was up in the air all the way until kickoff on Saturday.
The coaching staff watched star running back Khalil Herbert with a close eye throughout the week as he battled back from the hamstring injury that sidelined him against Liberty.
Herbert made it through the pregame warmups without a hitch, but Fuente was still cautious about putting a heavy workload on the back’s shoulders in the 25-24 loss to Miami. The Kansas transfer didn’t make it until the game until there was 6:01 left in the first quarter and had only one other carry before halftime.
“He said he felt good,” Fuente said. “He's a really positive kid though...I was really pretty conscientious about trying not to set him backwards, that was the biggest thing. He has got a big, strong hamstring and you can imagine when you start to get issues with that, they can linger on for weeks or months.”
He still led the team’s running backs with eight carries for 49 yards and caught one pass for 7 yards. Much of his production came in the second half when he was allowed to stay on the field for longer stretches.
“Today I felt pretty great,” Herbert said. “I was just going to go out there and cut it loose and lay it on the line for the team."
The explosiveness Hokies fans have come to expect — he has 15 plays of 20-yards or more this season — might not have been there for Herbert, but he was effective when his number was called.
"During the week each day I got better and better, felt better each day, coach did a great job of just getting me back,” Herbert said. “Trainers did a great job of helping me get healthy. Each day it increased. I wasn't really worried what the workload was going to be like."
Herbert didn’t take an offensive snap last week, but still came into the game as one of the nation’s leading rushers with 803 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He became the first Tech running back since David Wilson to reach the 100-yard mark in four straight games this season.
His production on Saturday made him Tech's leading rusher during Fuente's tenure beating out Jerod Evans, who ran for 846 yards in 2016, and Deshawn McClease, who had 843 rushing yards last year.
Herbert will have to wait a longer while longer to jump back into his special teams role. Fellow running back Raheem Blackshear was the team's starting kick returner against Miami.
