Why Virginia Tech isn’t requiring football players to wear helmet face shields to start fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is partnering with the team’s engineering school to come with face shields for the 2020 season.
Schutt Sports announced a splash field earlier this summer that attaches to the faceguard of a helmet to block droplets from sweat, coughs, and sneezes.
Tech is going to give players the option to wear something similar, but isn’t requiring it when camp starts on Friday. The university’s chief medical Mark Rogers, who was instrumental in putting together the team’s COVID-19 protocol, explained why when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
“Right now, we have been doing some aerosolization and some impact testing to see how much we can limit the spread on that and make sure the helmet is still safe and it doesn't altar that,” Rogers said.
The collaboration with the engineering school on the project started in July. Before making a decision, Rogers also wants to get input on face shields from Tech players.
“It's certainly a reasonable thing to consider, but at this point we aren't going to make it mandatory,” Rogers said. “I'd like the kids to have some input on that, obviously it's their helmet, they are doing what they want to do.”
Rogers expressed confidence in the COVID-19 safety guidelines Tech has in place for fall camp without requiring splash shields. The protocols were put in place when players started returning to campus in June for voluntary workouts.
"I think we have done a lot of testing, the surveillance testing, the screening,” Rogers said. “I think it's done a good job. I'm optimistic. I'm operating under the opinion that our student-athletes want to compete and we are going to do everything to keep it safe and keep it rolling if we can."
Tech doesn’t plan on releasing any COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes this fall. The university continues to cite the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in denying requests for data related to the testing of student-athletes.
Director of the New River Health District Noelle Bissell told the Montgomery County School Board at a July 21 meeting that Tech did report positive cases this summer.
“We have positive cases amongst the athletes. We are not having major outbreaks,” Bissell said. “We haven’t made national news that 46 of our football players have COVID. It’s going really well.”
The medical professionals share the same concern for the coming weeks and it doesn’t have anything with Tech opening fall camp.
"I think the biggest concern is just the population coming back in,” Rogers said. “I think Virginia Tech campus has a good plan kind of getting people back to classes and mitigating risk. Hopefully all our student-athletes have had enough education over the last little bit that when they are in some of those common areas or class rooms they are maintaining their mask, social distancing, washing their hands... I think if those precautions are followed, that's a pretty reasonable thing and I think we will at least be heading down the right path."
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
