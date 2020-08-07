Why Virginia Tech isn’t requiring football players to wear helmet face shields to start fall camp

"I think we have done a lot of testing, the surveillance testing, the screening,” Rogers said. “I think it's done a good job. I'm optimistic. I'm operating under the opinion that our student-athletes want to compete and we are going to do everything to keep it safe and keep it rolling if we can."

Tech doesn’t plan on releasing any COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes this fall. The university continues to cite the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) in denying requests for data related to the testing of student-athletes.

Director of the New River Health District Noelle Bissell told the Montgomery County School Board at a July 21 meeting that Tech did report positive cases this summer.

“We have positive cases amongst the athletes. We are not having major outbreaks,” Bissell said. “We haven’t made national news that 46 of our football players have COVID. It’s going really well.”

The medical professionals share the same concern for the coming weeks and it doesn’t have anything with Tech opening fall camp.

"I think the biggest concern is just the population coming back in,” Rogers said. “I think Virginia Tech campus has a good plan kind of getting people back to classes and mitigating risk. Hopefully all our student-athletes have had enough education over the last little bit that when they are in some of those common areas or class rooms they are maintaining their mask, social distancing, washing their hands... I think if those precautions are followed, that's a pretty reasonable thing and I think we will at least be heading down the right path."

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

