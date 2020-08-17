Why Virginia Tech moved linebacker Amare Barno to defensive end

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente fielded questions about where Amare Barno would line up the day the defender signed with the Hokies.
Barno had success at outside linebacker during his two seasons at Butler Community College, but was an intriguing defensive end prospect at the FBS level thanks to his 6-foot-6, 235-pounds and athleticism.
“I don’t know where he’ll end up,” Fuente said on early signing day in December 2018.
Fuente had a more definitive answer during a virtual press conference on Friday when he announced Barno was switching positions to defensive end after spending his redshirt year at outside linebacker. Barno made his debut on the defensive line during fall practice No. 3 on Wednesday.
“Obviously has a lot to learn, but I think he has a chance to have success there,” Fuente said.
Tech’s coaching staff pitched Barno on the move early in the week, which included outlining the recent success the team had with position changes. It didn’t take long for former wide receivers Divine Deablo and Caleb Farly to turn into key contributors in the secondary.
“I thought it was fantastic how he went about it — he listened, he called home and he came to visit with me about it and trusted us, trusted the process and has gone down there with a great attitude,” Fuente said. “...I said last night in a team meeting, I think he’s gotten better every period of practice, not every practice.”
Tech’s depth at linebacker and lack thereof at defensive end factored into the decision. The Hokies have a logjam at outside linebacker with both Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale vying for reps coming off productive seasons.
It’s a little less crowded at defensive end where Tech will likely be without returning starter TyJuan Garbutt this season and has five scholarship players with experience.
But Fuente said the main reason for the position change was to give Barno a chance to fully showcase his talent.
“We have this great kid that works his tail off that everybody loves and we want to see him have a chance to have success and we think that a position move is going to give him the best chance to have success,” Fuente said.
While Barno hasn’t played with his hand on the ground, Fuente expects new defensive line coaches Bill Teerlinck and Darryl Tapp to teach Barno the ins and outs of the position.
“We’ll see where that leads,” Barno said. “I don’t wanna inflate it too much but it’s been really cool to see how he handled it and processed it and then jumped right in the middle and he’s trying his best to make it work.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
