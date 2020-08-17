Why Virginia Tech moved linebacker Amare Barno to defensive end

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente fielded questions about where Amare Barno would line up the day the defender signed with the Hokies.

Barno had success at outside linebacker during his two seasons at Butler Community College, but was an intriguing defensive end prospect at the FBS level thanks to his 6-foot-6, 235-pounds and athleticism.

“I don’t know where he’ll end up,” Fuente said on early signing day in December 2018.

Fuente had a more definitive answer during a virtual press conference on Friday when he announced Barno was switching positions to defensive end after spending his redshirt year at outside linebacker. Barno made his debut on the defensive line during fall practice No. 3 on Wednesday.

“Obviously has a lot to learn, but I think he has a chance to have success there,” Fuente said.

Tech’s coaching staff pitched Barno on the move early in the week, which included outlining the recent success the team had with position changes. It didn’t take long for former wide receivers Divine Deablo and Caleb Farly to turn into key contributors in the secondary.