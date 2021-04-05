Why Virginia Tech receiver Changa Hodge is done playing catch up

BLACKSBURG — Changa Hodge went eight straight games to start his Virginia Tech career without a catch.

That wasn’t an experience Hodge was very used to.

The Villanova transfer had at least one reception in 30 of the 32 games he played at the FCS level. He had more yards in his second career game as a true freshman in 2016 than he did all last season.

Hodge’s three catches for 25 yards was a far cry from the breakout year he had in 2019 when he tied for No. 14 in the FCS with 1,118 yards, but Tech’s coaching staff didn’t give his lack of production much consideration when making roster decisions in December.

Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and wide receivers Jafar Williams asked Hodge to come back as a super senior and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted. They were impressed with the way he handled himself in the face of some significant adversity and had the talent to play a significant role in the offense this fall.

“He got here late, to camp, about halfway through camp, then had a hamstring and then had COVID, and it was like one thing after the next,” Williams said, in March. “So he never really got a chance to catch his breath.”