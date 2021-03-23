Why Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear wants to slow down

Blackshear will likely continue the multi-faceted role he had last fall — he split time between running back and slot receiver — but he’s spending most of his time off the field in the meeting room with the running backs.

That’s a reverse of how last year ended when Blackshear was almost exclusively taking reps at slot with Tech’s receiving corps depleted from transfers and injuries.

According to Pro Football Focus, Blackshear only lined up in the backfield for two snaps over the Hokies final three games (and he only had one carry), but Blackshear wasn’t concerned with how the coaches split up his workload last fall and that remains the case going into spring camp.

He just wants to play both positions at a high level.

“I feel like towards the end (of the season), where as I’m starting to figure out what I need to do,” Blackshear said. “What do I need to do at running back? What do I need to do at receiver? I feel like that was starting to connect for me, start clicking and it just started elevating my game.”