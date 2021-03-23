Why Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear wants to slow down

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg had simple advice for Raheem Blackshear when they reviewed film of the 2020 season before the start of spring practice.
“Slow down,” Lechtenberg said.
That might seem counterintuitive considering Blackshear relied on his athleticism and 4.4 speed to become an immediate contributor for Rutgers in 2017 as a true freshman, but Lechtenberg made his point during those film sessions.
“I was missing a lot of open gaps,” Blackshear said. “I was like hitting a lot of stuff too fast. So as a player I was really not afraid of making my reads correctly. So by me slowing down, now I’ve got a chance to make my reads and make my right cuts.”
Blackshear built his offseason training program around Lechtenberg’s recommendation, and believes it’s already paid off through four spring practices. The 5-foot-9, 194-pounder has shown improved (and slower) footwork amidst a crowded competition for playing time in Tech’s backfield.
The Hokies opened spring with eight scholarship running backs on the roster competing to replace Khalil Herbert, the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher in a decade, and even more on the way (four freshman backs are enrolling this summer).
“I feel like it’s going to be big and I’m going to take advantage of it,” Blackshear said, of spring camp. “I finally get a chance to learn the program and learn like everything, so I feel like this is going to be a big 15 practices for me.”
Blackshear will likely continue the multi-faceted role he had last fall — he split time between running back and slot receiver — but he’s spending most of his time off the field in the meeting room with the running backs.
That’s a reverse of how last year ended when Blackshear was almost exclusively taking reps at slot with Tech’s receiving corps depleted from transfers and injuries.
According to Pro Football Focus, Blackshear only lined up in the backfield for two snaps over the Hokies final three games (and he only had one carry), but Blackshear wasn’t concerned with how the coaches split up his workload last fall and that remains the case going into spring camp.
He just wants to play both positions at a high level.
“I feel like towards the end (of the season), where as I’m starting to figure out what I need to do,” Blackshear said. “What do I need to do at running back? What do I need to do at receiver? I feel like that was starting to connect for me, start clicking and it just started elevating my game.”
Blackshear hopes that translates to more production at both spots. He had 451 all-purpose yards last season (255 yards rushing on 3.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. He bookended the season with a pair of standout performances — a season-high 59 rushing yards against Duke with three carries of 10 yards or more and a season-high 68 receiving yards (!7 yards per catch) against Clemson.
He had seven career games at Rutgers with 100 or more all-purpose yards, but none last season.
“I feel like I was still learning the program and everything,” Blackshear said. “So it’s every week I feel like I’m learning something new. I feel like now I’m comfortable with the program, so I feel like this should be a big year.”