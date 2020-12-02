Why Virginia Tech’s defense ‘looks a little bit all over the place’ this season

BLACKSBURG — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot still doesn’t have a great feel for what Virginia Tech will try to do on Saturday to slow down his top 10 offense.
Elliot spent the early part of the week breaking down film of the Hokies this season under new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and came away with one clear conclusion — they were a work in progress.
“Virginia Tech looks a little bit all over the place, kind of searching,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, said on Monday.
Tech goes into the game giving up 32.6 points per game (No. 90 in the FBS out 127 teams) and 463 yards (No. 109). The Hokies gave up more than 500 yards for the third time this season in a 47-14 loss to Pittsburgh before the off week and gave up a season-high 404 passing yards in the loss.
They have given up the most fourth down conversions (18 first downs) in all of college football and opposing offenses are converting 40.8% of the time.
Tech’s defense has lost the time of possession battle the last three weeks during its current three-game losing streak and twice by double digits (in losses to Liberty and Pittsburgh).
Elliot said Tech’s lack of continuity with personnel was unusual, but attributed that to injuries and the coronavirus keeping players sidelined.
“They are trying to do a lot of things trying to figure out what their identity is,” Elliot said. “They may not have all their pieces week in and week out, which forces them to possibly change to fit the personnel they have for each game.”
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt didn’t disagree with Elliot’s overall assessment.
“Ya know, I think, looking at our film from the outside in you could probably say something like that,” Hewitt said “One game we look great. The next game, we look in between and the next game, we don’t look good at all defensively. We’re just still trying to put our best foot forward.”
Hewitt said Tech is still evolving schematically — that’s been a challenge for a totally rebuilt defensive coaching staff and the team not getting to practice in the spring — but he ultimately thinks Hamilton wants the Hokies to be known for “playing relentless football.”
“We definitely haven’t been it in every game, but we have some spots in there where we have been,” Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray said.
Hewitt believes Tech’s defense can redeem itself with a strong performance over the team’s final two regular season games.
“Last year as a whole, you can say probably we had a good, OK season, but we didn’t finish well,” Hewitt said. “We lost to UVa and then we lost to Kentucky to finish the year. That’s something that we can flip this year. Maybe we didn’t think as a whole season it was as good, but we have a chance to feel really good at the end of the season. We’ve had a tough couple weeks. We have a chance to pull off an upset, which nobody thinks we can do, and we’ve got our in-state rival Virginia coming at home. So it can be a very memorable last two games.”
