Why Virginia Tech’s defense ‘looks a little bit all over the place’ this season

“They are trying to do a lot of things trying to figure out what their identity is,” Elliot said. “They may not have all their pieces week in and week out, which forces them to possibly change to fit the personnel they have for each game.”

Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt didn’t disagree with Elliot’s overall assessment.

“Ya know, I think, looking at our film from the outside in you could probably say something like that,” Hewitt said “One game we look great. The next game, we look in between and the next game, we don’t look good at all defensively. We’re just still trying to put our best foot forward.”

Hewitt said Tech is still evolving schematically — that’s been a challenge for a totally rebuilt defensive coaching staff and the team not getting to practice in the spring — but he ultimately thinks Hamilton wants the Hokies to be known for “playing relentless football.”

“We definitely haven’t been it in every game, but we have some spots in there where we have been,” Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray said.

Hewitt believes Tech’s defense can redeem itself with a strong performance over the team’s final two regular season games.

“Last year as a whole, you can say probably we had a good, OK season, but we didn’t finish well,” Hewitt said. “We lost to UVa and then we lost to Kentucky to finish the year. That’s something that we can flip this year. Maybe we didn’t think as a whole season it was as good, but we have a chance to feel really good at the end of the season. We’ve had a tough couple weeks. We have a chance to pull off an upset, which nobody thinks we can do, and we’ve got our in-state rival Virginia coming at home. So it can be a very memorable last two games.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.