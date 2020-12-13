Why Virginia Tech’s locker room was a ‘pretty cool’ place to be after Commonwealth Cup victory

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech players offered fans who weren’t able to attend Saturday’s Commonwealth Cup a peak behind the current.
The Hokies held a brief celebration on the field after their 33-15 win, but quickly brought the cup back into the Merryman Center locker room where more than a dozen players started live streaming the festivities on Instagram.
There was a flurry of activity in the locker room with many veteran players handing out cigars — or “ fire sticks” as Brock Hoffman described them — and the cup went around the room as did freshly printed shirts featuring a picture of the cup bracketed by the phrase “it’s back.”
It was a rare moment of levity in a trying 2020 season that left coaches and players mentally exhausted.
“I wish I was a better orator to describe how difficult it's been,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, after the game. “It has nothing to do with winning and losing. The strain and stress on everybody has just been remarkable.”
Players gave Fuente a water bath in the final minutes of the game from one of the many Gatorade jugs lined up on the sideline.
“I wish they would have waited another minute or so on the clock, but I was totally shocked,” Fuente said. “But I'm glad it was as warm as it was."
Fuente was at the center of the team photo as the limited group of fans in attendance — mostly the family and friends of the team with the state of Virginia is only allowing 250 fans at outdoor events — cheering them on.
The tradition of drinking from the cup was limited to a few players, but that didn’t take away the joy they felt on Saturday night.
“it’s a feeling that’s hard to explain,” Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said. “That was my first time ever getting the Cup….but the emotion, just seeing all those guys happy. It was especially big sending those seniors off with the cup...and that emotion is still going through me.”
Tech had 14 seniors participate in Senior Day before the game.
“My teammates are very resilient and I appreciate every single one of them, especially this week to go through it all,” Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo said. “We said we were going to go out there and play this game for the seniors, and that’s what they did. They poured their heart out on the field and I appreciate them.”
Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman didn’t get enough of Virginia players during the game and took to social media to start mixing it up a little more with his rivals. The game ended in heated fashion with players pushing and shoving each other after the clock hit zero.
“I would definitely say it’s a cleansing feeling,” Hoffman said. “Definitely to get a win against these guys, as much as they talk back when we were supposed to play earlier in the season. It kind of bit them in the butt.”
