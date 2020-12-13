Why Virginia Tech’s locker room was a ‘pretty cool’ place to be after Commonwealth Cup victory

Fuente was at the center of the team photo as the limited group of fans in attendance — mostly the family and friends of the team with the state of Virginia is only allowing 250 fans at outdoor events — cheering them on.

The tradition of drinking from the cup was limited to a few players, but that didn’t take away the joy they felt on Saturday night.

“it’s a feeling that’s hard to explain,” Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson said. “That was my first time ever getting the Cup….but the emotion, just seeing all those guys happy. It was especially big sending those seniors off with the cup...and that emotion is still going through me.”

Tech had 14 seniors participate in Senior Day before the game.

“My teammates are very resilient and I appreciate every single one of them, especially this week to go through it all,” Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo said. “We said we were going to go out there and play this game for the seniors, and that’s what they did. They poured their heart out on the field and I appreciate them.”