Why Virginia Tech’s low scholarship numbers at receiver is nothing too alarming

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s coaching staff has talked about an additional receiver with one of the two open scholarship slots it has going into fall camp.

The Hokies came out of spring with only nine scholarship players at the position, and that number includes a pair of true freshmen.

Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines would welcome some more depth, but those current numbers aren’t causing him to panic.

“We’ve got guys that are more than capable,” Mines said in an interview with The Roanoke Times in June. “We’ve been telling them since we stepped foot on here, we’ve got enough. We’ve got enough in the room. I think those guys are buying into that philosophy.”

Mines came out of spring with a pretty good idea of the likely first-team receivers. Veterans Kaleb Smith and Jadan Blue are up there along with second-year receiver Da’Wain Lofton, who Mines thinks is a star in the making.

The rotation beyond that is more of a work in progress featuring a group of receivers — Dallan Wright, Jaylen Jones, Stephen Gosnell, Christian Moss, Tucker Holloway and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw — that have a combined three career catches for 26 yards.

That inexperience has garnered plenty of attention, but Mines feels they exited spring camp trending in the right direction.

“They work,” Mines said. “That’s the biggest attribute that all those guys have. They just work, they put their head down and go to work.”

Wright was an example of that.

Mines and new head coach Brent Pry mentioned Wright being one of the standout players in the first few practices. Injuries prevented him from maintaining that same level of play throughout camp, but Mines was pleased with how Wright battled through that adversity.

“It wasn’t anything flashy, but the fact that he fought his butt off and rehabbed and got back on the field [for the spring game] showed a level of maturity I hadn’t seen before,” Mines said.

Mines wants to see more of that from Wright this fall.

“You talk about a guy that flashes and shows all the signs of having the ability to be an ACC receiver, he’s got it,” Mines said. “He’s got length. He’s got speed. He’s got confidence. He needs to continue to be more durable and continue to embrace the receiver position.”

Gosnell, a transfer from the University of North Carolina, had an uneven spring as well. The third-year receiver played in 15 games over two years for the Tar Heels with many of his reps coming on special teams.

“As a transfer coming in, it’s a new locker room, it’s a new staff, it’s a new offense and it was a lot of new for him,” Mines said. “I think he kind of fought his way to push his body to get in shape, and I think if you ask him right now, he’ll tell you I maybe was a few pounds heavier than I should have been.”

That won’t be an issue for the fall.

According to Mines, Gosnell stayed in Blacksburg after camp ended, and spent much of his time at the football facility.

“I’ve come up here on random days and he is always here,” Mines said. “He is always in the weight room. He’s changed his body and he’s moving better and looks better and feels better. ... He just needs confidence. He needs an opportunity to prove himself and get comfortable in the locker room and get comfortable with the staff and his teammates.”

Gosnell has already proven to Mines that he can catch the ball, and at 6-foot-2, 210-pounds, has some physicality to his game as well.

“He’s going to find different ways to separate,” Mines said. “He’s really savvy.”

Jones might be the closest to that first group with Mines giving him a chance to work at all three receiver spots during spring camp. The second-year receiver had one of the standout moments of the spring game when he turned a short catch into a first down with an impressive juke move on veteran safety Chamarri Conner.

“I think as the spring progressed he got better and better and better and better,” Mines said. “He started on special teams being a gunner and running down on kickoffs, and those are the things that got noticed. He continued to gain confidence in himself.”

Jones showing up to his exit meeting with Mines at the end of spring camp with a notebook and pen — he was the only receiver to do that.

“That’s who he is,” Mines said.

Mines is eager to see what’s next for each of them in the coming weeks.

“I’ve got about right at seven [receivers] that I feel good about, really good about,” Mines said. “I’m going to coach my butt off and coach everyone in that room and keep bringing those guys up.”

