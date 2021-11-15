Why Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner might have to hit the highway to get to Miami

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner might have a much longer trip ahead of him than his teammates to this weekend’s game at Miami.
While Tech will charter a flight out of Roanoke airport on Friday to Miami, there’s a possibility Turner might have to drive thanks to the upper body injury he suffered earlier this month against Georgia Tech.
That injury impacted his respiratory system and the training staff is worried that flying could make it worse.
“I’ve never had this situation,” Fuente said.
Fuente said last week that he’s never had a player with an injury like Turner’s in his 21 years of coaching. Tests showed that Turner didn’t suffer any structural damage to the area, but the team’s training staff also had him see a specialist.
Turner returned to the lineup against Duke on Saturday with one catch for 29 yards and two rush attempts for 8 yards. Turner’s catch in the first quarter was longer than any completion the team had the previous week against Boston College with him out of the lineup. He played all but three of the team’s 59 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
He dealt with plantar fasciitis in his right foot all year long then suffered a sports hernia injury with two games left to play. He missed a late season matchup against Clemson, but made an unlikely return for the finale against the University of Virginia.
As for the logistics of Turner’s potential Miami road trip, Fuente was able to rule out thing.
“We’re not going to let him drive himself,” Fuente said, with a laugh. “I can tell you that much. As much as Tre would like to, we’re not going to allow that to happen.”
The drive from the Merryman Center to Hard Rock Stadium is 12 hours and 57 minutes and just shy of 900 miles, according to MapQuest. The job of transporting Turner would likely fall to the training staff.
“I would like him to not go down there in a Gremlin,” Fuente said. “I would like for him to go stretch out and relax. I assume that's what we will do.”