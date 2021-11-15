Why Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner might have to hit the highway to get to Miami

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner might have a much longer trip ahead of him than his teammates to this weekend’s game at Miami.

While Tech will charter a flight out of Roanoke airport on Friday to Miami, there’s a possibility Turner might have to drive thanks to the upper body injury he suffered earlier this month against Georgia Tech.

That injury impacted his respiratory system and the training staff is worried that flying could make it worse.

“I’ve never had this situation,” Fuente said.

Fuente said last week that he’s never had a player with an injury like Turner’s in his 21 years of coaching. Tests showed that Turner didn’t suffer any structural damage to the area, but the team’s training staff also had him see a specialist.