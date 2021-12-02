Will new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry be the team's defensive play caller?

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's new football coach Brent Pry has enjoyed tremendous success during his 30-year career as a defensive coordinator.

He established himself as one of the top defensive play-callers in the country when he took over as Penn State's sole defensive coordinator in 2016. The Nittany Lions defense never ranked below the top 40 in total defense during that time and they had a top 10 scoring defense three of the last five seasons.

But Pry acknowledged during his introductory press conference on Thursday at Lane Stadium, he admitted that his days of calling plays are probably coming to an end.

“It’s going to be hard to let go of calling those plays," Pry said. "I love calling the defense. But I’m going to hire the right person and the right group of guys."

Pry said he intends to give whoever the defensive coordinator he hires in the next few weeks to take over as the team's play caller whenever they are ready. The only staff member Pry has officially announced is J.C. Price, who will remain on the staff as associate head coach and defensive coach.

Tech said he plans on announcing two additions to the staff early next week.