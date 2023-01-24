Win over Duke brings 'relief' to 'happy' Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — At long last, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team had reason to celebrate.

The Hokies snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum.

"Everybody was happy [in the locker room]. Got some water poured," Tech freshman reserve guard MJ Collins said after the win.

Collins was the one who got doused. After all, he made the winning jumper with 13.3 seconds to go.

"Justyn Mutts sprayed me with water and the guys poured it on," Collins said.

The Hokies (12-8, 2-7 ACC) ended their longest skid in eight years.

"It was a relief. When you lose that much, there's just so much pressure to kind of break that seal and get back in the win column," said Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who made a steal in the final seconds. "It's exciting to put a game together like that where we played so well offensively and defensively and to finally get a win."

"We were happy to kind of finally be on the other side of it," post player Grant Basile said.

Tech tasted victory for the first time since a Dec. 17 win over Grambling State.

"Any other team, you're on a seven-game losing streak, you start pointing blame at people," Collins said. "But we really stuck together, and tonight showed that."

"It's awful. It's terrible. It's brutal for everybody," Tech coach Mike Young said of the skid. "But they stuck in there together, continued to practice well."

Collins made a floater near the paint with 13.3 seconds left on the game clock and about four seconds left on the shot clock to give Tech a 77-75 lead. It was just his second basket of the game.

"It was a comfortable shot," Collins said. "I did have Hunter in the corner; I could have flipped it back to him since two men collapsed on me. But … it's a shot that I've been confident with. Me and my coaches have put in a lot of work on my shot recently, so I just let it ride.

"I was calm. I've been in moments like this before, so the spotlight wasn't too big."

Young left Collins in the game for the final 15:50. Collins had also been on the court for the final 3:52 of last week's loss at Virginia and for the final 4:20 of last weekend's loss at Clemson

"He's trusting me a lot more, especially as a freshman, to be able to help our team when it's crunch time," Collins said.

Collins entered Monday averaging just 3.5 points. But he has scored a total of 20 points in the past three games, including six points Monday.

"My confidence level right now is through the roof," he said. "I'm taking shots that … early on I was a little timid to take."

After making the go-ahead shot, Collins turned to make a celebratory punch in the air. But Duke center Ryan Filipowski was standing there, so Collins unintentionally struck him in the throat. No foul was called. Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Filipowski got hit so hard that he threw up in the Duke huddle during the ensuing video review.

Duke's Tyrese Proctor missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left. Collins grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 3.9 seconds left.

Collins made his first free throw but missed the second, so Tech led just 78-75.

"After I made the first one, … I think I relaxed a little bit, started talking to the crowd. I just missed. But I don't plan on that happening again," said a grinning Collins, a 19-year-old with braces on his teeth."

After a timeout with 3.2 seconds left, Duke's Ryan Young attempted to make an inbounds pass to Jeremy Roach. But Cattoor intercepted the pass.

"We knew they were going to try to … get something close to halfcourt," Cattoor said, "I think we took away one of their actions because [Young] looked somewhere and then came back to Roach. I [saw] him kind of winding up for the pass, so I just kind of ran through it and stole it."

Cattoor scored 15 points. It was his third game back after missing four games with a fractured elbow.

"Hunter Cattoor looked like Hunter Cattoor again," Young said. "I can't play without him."

Cattoor made five 3-pointers.

"He's a big-time player," Scheyer said. "He changes their team in a huge way. … The way he moves without the ball, it puts a lot of pressure on your defense."

Tech, which used a big starting lineup because Duke (14-6, 5-4) has so much size, scored 30 points in the paint.

Basile scored 24 points. He was 10 of 15 from the field.

"Their switching [on defense] helped me being able to get inside a little more, get some good looks inside," he said.

The Hokies shot a season-high 52.6% from 3-point range. Tech was 10 of 19 from that distance, including 7 of 10 in the first half.

"They haven't shot the ball well, and tonight … they're 7 of 10 in the first half," Scheyer said. "So you have to adjust, and we ended up switching probably a little bit more than we would've like to and [Basile] took advantage of those switches."

Tech point guard Sean Pedulla had 16 points, five assists and three 3-pointers. He was 4 of 8 from the field.

"Pedulla had his best game of the year [as far as] just being a point guard, moving the ball, getting in the paint," Cattoor said. "He scored a lot, too, so I think him putting pressure on the defense really helped us get open."

Tech had shot worse than 50% in each game of the skid, including 34% in last weekend's 51-50 loss at Clemson.

But the Hokies shot a season-best 57.1% from the field Monday.

"It was just our motion offense, just moving the ball," Cattoor said.

Tech was the first foe to shoot at least 50% from the field against Duke this season.

"They're a tough team to play, period, but especially on a one-day turnaround," said Scheyer, whose team beat Miami on Saturday. "They have so many actions they run. They cut so hard. They screen hard."

"Our spacing was quite good," Young said. "Playing the game the way the thing's supposed to be played. We haven't done that very well here over the last little bit."