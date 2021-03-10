Winning isn’t a ‘new experience’ for Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech co-defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck expects to find out more about what Clemson transfer Jordan Williams brings to the field in the coming weeks.
Teerlinck saw a “big guy who moves like a little guy” when he reviewed film of the defensive tackle playing for Clemson.
“He can help us win,” Teerlinck said. “How fast? How much? In what aspect? Training camp will tell us, but we are thrilled to have him.”
Teerlinck has a clearer picture of what Williams brings to Tech’s locker room. Williams moved quickly to find a new home once he hit the transfer portal so he’d be to enroll early. He made it to campus in January as a mid-year enrollee along with fellow transfers Tae Daley and Connor Blumrick as well as 10 true freshmen.
He’s participated in the team’s offseason workouts, walkthroughs and meetings while carrying that Clemson winning pedigree with him every step of the way.
Clemson was 39-3, won three straight ACC championships and played in the college football playoff each season Williams was active on the roster (he redshirted in 2017). Williams has 148 total postseason snaps under his belt with five tackles and four quarter pressures. He played 30 snaps and two of those quarterback hurries came in the 2019 national championship game against LSU.
That level of experience is rare to find in the transfer portal, and there aren’t any players remaining from Tech’s run to the ACC title game in 2016.
“He's obviously a heavily recruited prospect, has played in big games and won big games,” Teerlinck said, on Wednesday. “That's kind of where we are as a program, if we want to take the next step and win the big games and play in the big games, so his experience can help some of the youth.”
Emmanuel Belmar and Williams are the only two defensive linemen on the roster to have played in at least 30 career games. Tech has seven defensive linemen two years or less of experience.
“It’s good to have a veteran presence that you bring in with him, a guy that we want to come in and compete, and I think he’s going to get respect from his teammates because of the type of guy he is, but he’s really going to stamp it when he shows how he works, how he practices, the daily preparation and the daily diligence to his job,” defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton said, in February.
Teerlinck said Williams is the kind of high-character student-athlete Tech is looking to build their defense around.
“Are you good player? Were you good in school? Are you a good teammate? All that stuff is baked into what we want,” Teerlinck said.