Winning isn’t a ‘new experience’ for Virginia Tech defensive lineman Jordan Williams

That level of experience is rare to find in the transfer portal, and there aren’t any players remaining from Tech’s run to the ACC title game in 2016.

“He's obviously a heavily recruited prospect, has played in big games and won big games,” Teerlinck said, on Wednesday. “That's kind of where we are as a program, if we want to take the next step and win the big games and play in the big games, so his experience can help some of the youth.”

Emmanuel Belmar and Williams are the only two defensive linemen on the roster to have played in at least 30 career games. Tech has seven defensive linemen two years or less of experience.

“It’s good to have a veteran presence that you bring in with him, a guy that we want to come in and compete, and I think he’s going to get respect from his teammates because of the type of guy he is, but he’s really going to stamp it when he shows how he works, how he practices, the daily preparation and the daily diligence to his job,” defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton said, in February.

Teerlinck said Williams is the kind of high-character student-athlete Tech is looking to build their defense around.

“Are you good player? Were you good in school? Are you a good teammate? All that stuff is baked into what we want,” Teerlinck said.

