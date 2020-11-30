With eye-catching wins, Hokies, Spiders play their ways into AP basketball poll

Virginia Tech played its way into the AP Top 25 at No. 16 with its big weekend win over Villanova, joining two other men's basketball programs from the state, the University of Richmond at No. 19 and the University of Virginia, which fell to No. 15 following Friday's loss to San Franciso.

Richmond will play at the College of Charleston Wednesday night as a ranked team for the first time since 2010.

These placements in the first regular-season poll of the year were essentially rewards for eye-catching weekend victories.

The Hokies (3-0) defeated Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in Uncasville, Conn., and Villanova entered that game ranked No. 3. Virginia Tech, which spent all of the 2018-19 season in the poll, entertains VMI on Thursday night. Richmond (2-0) won 76-64 Sunday at Kentucky, which was No. 10.

Virginia (1-1) slipped from No. 4 to No. 15 following Friday's 61-60 loss in Uncasville, Conn. Saint Francis plays at UVa Tuesday.

The Spiders haven’t taken the floor as a ranked team since they reported to their 2010 NCAA tournament date with St. Mary's at No. 24, with a 26-8 record. In February of that season, UR was ranked No. 25 for a week, and No. 23 for a week.