With eye-catching wins, Hokies, Spiders play their ways into AP basketball poll

Virginia Tech played its way into the AP Top 25 at No. 16 with its big weekend win over Villanova, joining two other men's basketball programs from the state, the University of Richmond at No. 19 and the University of Virginia, which fell to No. 15 following Friday's loss to San Franciso.
Richmond will play at the College of Charleston Wednesday night as a ranked team for the first time since 2010.
These placements in the first regular-season poll of the year were essentially rewards for eye-catching weekend victories.
The Hokies (3-0) defeated Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in Uncasville, Conn., and Villanova entered that game ranked No. 3. Virginia Tech, which spent all of the 2018-19 season in the poll, entertains VMI on Thursday night. Richmond (2-0) won 76-64 Sunday at Kentucky, which was No. 10.
Virginia (1-1) slipped from No. 4 to No. 15 following Friday's 61-60 loss in Uncasville, Conn. Saint Francis plays at UVa Tuesday.
The Spiders haven’t taken the floor as a ranked team since they reported to their 2010 NCAA tournament date with St. Mary's at No. 24, with a 26-8 record. In February of that season, UR was ranked No. 25 for a week, and No. 23 for a week.
Richmond was ranked No. 20 for one week during January of 1986, No. 19 and No. 17 during two weeks in December of 1958, and No. 13 and No. 17 during three weeks in January of 1955. The AP Poll started on Jan. 20, 1949.
Chris Mooney, in his 16th year as Richmond’s coach, in the jubilant post-game locker room at Kentucky's Rupp Arena recognized those seniors who keyed the Spiders’ development.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Golden. “But like I’ve always said, we knew that if we stuck with it, and we kept our group together – we got so unlucky with injuries and transfers, and all that – we knew if we stuck with what we had, we were going to be able to do it eventually.”
Richmond was among “others receiving votes” in the AP preseason poll.
The Spiders started playing basketball in 1913 and had never beaten a Top 10 team on the road before Sunday’s victory at Kentucky, which has won eight national championships.
