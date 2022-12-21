With individualized fanfare, Hokies 'draft' 29 new recruits

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s newest running back nodded his head in rhythm on the video conference call as “Enter Sandman” played three hours away at an on-campus party.

Flanked by his parents, Jeremiah Coney listened as former Tech star Kevin Jones announced his name as if Coney were being drafted into pro ball. Tech coach Brent Pry came on the call and welcomed Coney to his team.

“I can’t wait to coach you,” Pry said.

“I can’t wait either,” Coney said. “Let’s get it!”

Pry then turned his attention to Coney’s mother, Carla Smith Bracey, and ratcheted up the country-boy charm.

“What’s up, mama?” he said.

“Heyyyy!” she said.

“We’re celebratin’ here. You celebratin’ there?”

“I am. Celebratin’ and workin’, celebratin’ and workin’.”

Pry looked at Coney’s father, Marcellus Coney.

“What’s up, pops?”

“Wonderful day.”

For the 29 recruits that the Hokies landed on National Signing Day, it was.

They each got individualized attention, as Tech held an NFL Draft-style party to welcome Pry’s second recruiting class.

Program luminaries, donors, deans, coaches, cheerleaders and the Hokie Bird milled about the players’ lounge in the Jamerson Athletic Center as Tech spaced out the announcements, linking up with each recruit for a public welcome.

“Honestly, it’s about those signees and their families, helping them celebrate,” Pry said later. “The onboarding process and helping them get off on the right foot is critical. We want this to be special. It is special.”

All but three of Tech’s signees had announced their commitments before Wednesday. The exceptions were defensive back Mose Phillips III, defensive end Darian Varner (a transfer from Temple) and wide receiver Da’Quan Felton, a transfer from Norfolk State. Those three announced Wednesday, while Tech had no last-minute defections.

The Hokies went heavy on in-state recruits, with 15 players (including three of the four transfers) having played their high school ball in the commonwealth.

“We came in here talking a big game about recruiting this state,” Pry said. “I think in this cycle, they understand we meant it. We are fully invested and committed to being in these high schools, being at the playoff games.

“The investment’s real. It’s there. And I believe we can win an ACC championship with this formula. We just know more about these guys.”

Two Timesland players were part of the class: Radford High School wideout Marcell Baylor and North Cross offensive linemen Hannes Hammer, who was born in Germany.

“Obviously, that’s the heart and soul of Virginia Tech – Southwest Virginia,” Pry said. “To me, these guys get what Virginia Tech’s all about more than anybody. Everybody knows what it’s like down here on a Hokie home game, what Lane Stadium looks like, so a lot of guys did grow up going to games.”

The class included eight wide receivers, seven defensive backs, four offensive linemen, three quarterbacks, three defensive linemen, two running backs and a pair of linebackers.

Among them, 21 served as captains at their previous schools.

“I think everybody understands captain qualities are winning qualities,” Pry said. “There’s got to be talent with it, but when you’ve got a good football player and he also has captain intangibles, that’s good for us. To me, that helps us move the needle that much quicker. The more maturity we put on the field, the better.”

Coming off a 3-8 season, the Hokies are looking for momentum. Cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator Derek Jones said that starts with days like Wednesday – and all the fanfare that came with it.

“When you’re not winning ballgames…your logo itself is not selling,” Jones said. “You’ve got to be able to come up with other things to be able to grasp the attention of guys. I think being able to sign as many Virginia footprint guys as we did this year, those guys are going to be our best recruiters by their presence alone.”