BLACKSBURG — One of the teams in Tuesday night's game picked up its seventh straight victory and is in contention for the ACC regular-season title.

The other team hasn't put together back-to-back wins since last month — and is assured of a losing ACC record.

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team continued its recent up-and-down ways Tuesday, losing to No. 13 Miami 76-70 at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (16-12, 6-11) have not won consecutive games since they followed up a Jan. 23 win over Duke with a Jan. 28 victory over Syracuse. That is the only time they have recorded back-to-back league wins this season.

"Nothing I can pinpoint [to explain it]," Tech coach Mike Young said after Tuesday's loss. "Goodness knows I've given it thought and consideration. What do I need to do better? What do I need to do differently to put them in better spots?"

Virginia Tech followed up the Jan. 28 win over Syracuse by losing at Miami.

Tech bounced back with an upset win over nationally ranked Virginia, then lost at home to fellow ACC also-ran Boston College.

The Hokies bounced back by beating Notre Dame for their lone road win of the season, then lost on the road to fellow ACC also-ran Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech beat Pittsburgh last weekend to knock the Panthers out of first place but trailed the entire second half in Tuesday's loss to Miami.

"It's not fun winning one, losing one," said guard Hunter Cattoor, who had 15 points.

The Hokies, who have three regular-season games left, are assured of a losing ACC record for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign (which was Young's first season in Blacksburg).

"We feel like we're better than our record shows. But at the end of the day, you are what your record is," Cattoor said.

Miami (23-5, 14-4) shot just 42.2% from the field Tuesday but outrebounded the Hokies 39-31.

"We didn't get the rebounding from our guards that we typically get and need," Young said.

Miami snared 14 offensive rebounds.

"It's kind of tough to defend for a whole 25 seconds and then guard for another 15 seconds [after Miami gets an offensive rebound]," Tech point guard Sean Pedulla said.

Miami's Norchad Omier, a 6-foot-7, 248-pound post player, had 17 points and 14 rebounds. He grabbed six offensive rebounds.

"Norchad is a load," Young said.

The Hurricanes recorded eight steals. Tech had 12 turnovers.

"They're so aggressive and chaotic. … I say it with great admiration," Young said. "They just come at you in waves.

"They really go after balls. As you're initiating offense, they're sniping at stuff."

Pedulla said the Miami defense was "very aggressive, very quick."

"Running through passing lanes — just have hands everywhere," Pedulla said.

The Hokies shot 56.9% from the field in their 92-83 loss at Miami on Jan. 31 but shot 46.7% in the rematch.

"We missed some shots that we have been making with regularity," Young said.

The Hokies shot just 33.3% from 3-point range (9 of 27).

"We had good looks. I missed some 3s that I usually make that were wide-open," said Cattoor, who was 5 of 10 from 3-point territory. "Credit to Miami for playing good defense but also … we just missed shots that we usually make."

"They thrive defensively just by getting you to be sped up and that can affect your shot," Pedulla said.

Pedulla had 17 points but was 6 of 15 from the field.

"We did a much better job as the game wore on of pressuring their ball-handlers," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. "Pedulla has to be exhausted. Our main goal against him was to start Nijel Pack and tell Nijel to just work his tail off.

"We put Bensley Joseph in, who … can put tremendous pressure on the ball. So that made Pedulla have to handle it longer and with more duress."

Pedulla said the game did leave him exhausted.

"Their guards do a good job … picking you up [the] full length of the court," Pedulla said.

Pedulla was only 2 of 9 from 3-point range, with his second 3-pointer coming just before the final buzzer.

"You could kind of just hear them throughout the game talking [about] where I was at and getting to me on the catch," Pedulla said.

Tech center Grant Basile entered Tuesday averaging 23.6 points in his last eight games. He was held to 13 points Tuesday.

"We wanted to do some switching and some trapping," Larranaga said. "By putting two guys on the ball, [we] made them throw over our defense and that gave us time to recover to him."

Basile was just 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point territory.

"Basile had some shots that he's made with regularity here over the last two months," Young said.

Tech forward Justyn Mutts entered Tuesday averaging 16.2 points in his last five games. He was held to nine points Tuesday. He took only seven shots, making four of them.

"By pressuring the ball, it took them out of just looking inside," Larranaga said. "If we just played passive defense, then they would've been able to post-feed easily."

Tech freshman Rodney Rice played 11 minutes off the bench in his Cassell debut. It was only his second college game.

The highly touted Rice missed the Hokies’ first 16 games after breaking his right ankle last August and undergoing surgery. He made his college debut in a Jan. 11 loss at Syracuse. He then broke a finger in a subsequent practice and missed 10 more games. Young had said on Feb. 6 that he did not expect Rice to play again this season.

"He went back and saw the surgeon and he gave him the go-ahead," Young said. "He was working on his conditioning and was in good shape — was working out full blast over the last four or five days. Had some contact [practices] Sunday, Monday."