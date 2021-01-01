With Lewis and Bolen back, Virginia Tech wrestling aims for good year

"It was challenging in some weight classes where guys didn't get an opportunity … to wrestle each other," Robie said.

No one on the team began this week unable to wrestle in the opener because of COVID-19, though.

"We had a fairly significant amount of cases in the fall," Robie said. "A lot of our guys have already gotten it."

Robie has kept COVID-19 in mind during practice.

"You can get creative with it and try to minimize the risk, make sure that the guys that have not tested positive are maybe training with a guy that already has tested positive earlier in the fall so he's not at risk of getting it," Robie said.

The Hokies usually begin their season in November, but the college season was delayed nationwide for two months because of the pandemic. Tech's only nonleague action will be Saturday's match and a Jan. 10 quad-meet at West Virginia.

Virginia Tech was ranked No. 8 in the national coaches' preseason Top 25 poll Friday, with only one ACC team (No. 4 North Carolina State) ranked higher. North Carolina is No. 10, with Pittsburgh No. 14.