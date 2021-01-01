With Lewis and Bolen back, Virginia Tech wrestling aims for good year

Last year, the lineup for the Virginia Tech wrestling team boasted one of the better wrestlers in the country.
This year, it has two of them.
Tech opens its abbreviated, delayed season Saturday with two wrestlers who are ranked No. 1 or No. 2 nationally in InterMat's preseason rankings.
Mekhi Lewis, who won the 2019 NCAA title at 165 pounds as a redshirt freshman, is ranked No. 1 in his weight class.
Lewis, the first NCAA champ in the program’s history, did not compete for the Hokies last year. He took what the NCAA terms an "Olympic redshirt" year last season to train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials, which wound up being postponed until this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tech coach Tony Robie, whose eighth-ranked Hokies open the season Saturday against visiting Campbell, is glad to have Lewis back in the lineup.
"It's huge," Robie said this week. "We lost [a few] dual meets really close last year; one guy makes a big difference.
"His presence alone is going to get people excited, his style of wrestling. It's good for morale. … Obviously it's good from a wrestling standpoint in terms of how many points he can score for us and how many matches he's going to win."
Christiansburg High School graduate Hunter Bolen is ranked No. 2 nationally at 184 pounds. The fourth-year junior went 24-2 and was Tech's lone ACC champion last year.
"He's a tremendously gifted kid, but he's also really tough," Robie said. "He's made a lot of gains since last year."
Bolen ended last season ranked No. 1 at 184, but the All-American did not get a crack at an NCAA title. One week before the NCAA championships were to be held, the event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Bolen won't be the only Christiansburg graduate in the lineup Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.
True freshman Andy Smith, who was named the 2019 Timesland wrestler of the year as a Christiansburg senior, will wrestle at 197 pounds in the opener.
Smith went 49-5 and won a state title at 220 pound two years ago. He signed with Tech but held off enrolling until this school year. He spent his "greyshirt" year with the Southeast Regional Training Center, which is based in the Tech wrestling room.
"He's added some scoring attacks that he didn't have when he got here," Robie said. "But the one thing that he has that's kind of a hard thing to teach is his grit."
Stanley Smeltzer, the returning starter at 197, could still wind up back in the lineup later this month.
The long-term starters at several weight classes have yet to be determined, in part because positive COVID-19 tests and quarantining affected practice and wrestle-offs.
"It was challenging in some weight classes where guys didn't get an opportunity … to wrestle each other," Robie said.
No one on the team began this week unable to wrestle in the opener because of COVID-19, though.
"We had a fairly significant amount of cases in the fall," Robie said. "A lot of our guys have already gotten it."
Robie has kept COVID-19 in mind during practice.
"You can get creative with it and try to minimize the risk, make sure that the guys that have not tested positive are maybe training with a guy that already has tested positive earlier in the fall so he's not at risk of getting it," Robie said.
The Hokies usually begin their season in November, but the college season was delayed nationwide for two months because of the pandemic. Tech's only nonleague action will be Saturday's match and a Jan. 10 quad-meet at West Virginia.
Virginia Tech was ranked No. 8 in the national coaches' preseason Top 25 poll Friday, with only one ACC team (No. 4 North Carolina State) ranked higher. North Carolina is No. 10, with Pittsburgh No. 14.
Tech went 11-3 overall last year, when it ranked ninth in the final poll. But with a 2-3 league mark, Tech finished only fourth out of six teams in the ACC standings. Tech finished fifth at the ACC championships.
"Last year, when you pull Mekhi Lewis out of the lineup and we redshirted some really good freshmen, … we had a lot of scholarship money on the bench," Robie said. "We have a really strong team this year."
Robie has more options for his lineup this year than usual.
He typically redshirts a number of wrestlers each year for developmental reasons, but he has no need to do so this year. The NCAA Division I Council has granted all winter-sports athletes in this school year an extra year of eligibility, so competing this year won't cost anyone his eligibility.
"It's really made things a lot more competitive [within the team]," Robie said.
Tech must replace four of last year's 10 starters — four-time All-American David McFadden; Mitch Moore, who transferred to Oklahoma; Cody Hughes; and B.C. LaPrade.
Korbin Myers, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA after missing last season with an injury, will wrestle at 133 pounds. Collin Gerardi, the returning starter at 133, will shift to 141.
The NCAAs are scheduled for March as usual.