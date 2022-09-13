Wofford should be no trouble for stout Virginia Tech defense

BLACKSBURG — It's a safe bet that the Virginia Tech defense will shine again on Saturday.

After all, FBS member Virginia Tech will be hosting an FCS opponent — reason enough for Tech fans to be confident, especially given how stout the Hokies' defense has been so far this season.

But this FCS foe also happens to be an 0-2 Wofford team that has yet to score a single point this season.

That's right, the Terriers have already been shut out twice — and that was by fellow FCS teams Chattanooga and Elon. Now they have to step up in weight class to face the Hokies.

So will Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry tell his defense he wants to see a shutout Saturday?

"I don't talk numbers like that. I think that's superficial," Pry said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "You guys can worry about the numbers. For me, it's … where do we need to get better?

"I'm not a big believer in talking statistics pregame and honestly, I don't talk a lot about them postgame. The film is the film. That's where the evaluation is. Statistics can be misleading."

Southern Conference member Wofford, which will be paid $450,000 by Tech for Saturday's visit, mustered just 230 yards of total offense against Chattanooga and a mere 128 yards of total offense against Elon.

The Hokies (1-1) certainly seem capable of shutting out Wofford, having followed up a 20-17 loss at Old Dominion with a 27-10 win over Boston College.

Tech ranks No. 1 in the FBS in defensive third-down conversion percentage, with foes converting just 13.3% of their third-down attempts (4 of 30).

Virginia Tech also ranks No. 4 in the FBS in rushing defense (44 ypg), fifth in total defense (202 ypg) and 13th in pass-efficiency defense.

"We obviously have a high standard, a high expectation, me personally I do, for what that unit needs to look like, and we're not certainly there yet. But I'm proud of the progress. I'm proud of the performance and the things we're emphasizing," said Pry, who was Penn State's defensive coordinator before taking the Tech job after last season.

"We've got some veterans on that side of the ball. We've got some guys that have been in a bunch of battles. And that certainly helps a lot. And we were able to do a little bit more with our package than maybe you normally would in Year 1 because there are some old heads.

"We've got the basis for a pretty good group."

Defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not surprised the defense is clicking.

"[Pry's] resume speaks for itself," Garbutt said. "Watching all the things that he did in the past, … I knew that this defense and just the veterans we have on our side, I knew if we could pick it up, I knew we could go out there and … be like one of his good defenses that he's coached before."

Tech recorded five sacks last weekend.

"[The] attacking style of defense, the way we play, … it complements a lot of the guys' skills, especially the guys in my [defensive line] room," said Garbutt, who was named by the ACC as the league's defensive lineman of the week. "We're not … as big as usual, but … we have the advantage of being quicker than the guys across from us."

Will Garbutt challenge his fellow defensive players to pitch a shutout Saturday?

"You want to shut out any opponent," he said. "But really we're … just focusing on being the best we can be. And if this comes with a shutout, than so be it. I feel as long as we can continue to build momentum and just stack days and stack games on having better and better performances, that's really what I look for."

Pry said the defense still has "some areas that we've got to come along in to be a well-rounded, complete unit."

For example, Tech's four-man pass rush was quite effective last weekend, but Pry is not sold on it just yet.

"This wouldn't exactly jibe with what transpired on Saturday, but we have to continue to prove that we can rush with four against quality offensive linemen," Pry said. "We have to be able to establish that we can win enough one-on-ones, which we certainly did Saturday. … But one performance to me isn't enough to validate anything."

A potential rout of Wofford could provide Tech with the chance to play a lot of defensive players Saturday.

"We want to create and build depth," Pry said. "The more guys that you can have in your rotation the better. … But those guys have to earn the right to play.

"You create depth and build depth throughout the week but also by game experience. We have to be able to do that. And there is the right time and place in a ballgame to put somebody in that's not playing at the level of a starter, and we have to be mindful and conscientious of how we do that.

"The goal is to be 1-0 this week, and I don't know how the game plays out. Is it a four-quarter game?"

The Hokies last shut out a foe in 2019, when they shut out Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh in back-to-back games.