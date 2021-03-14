Wofford's Storm Murphy 'pumped' about transferring to Virginia Tech

Mike Young's recruiting pitch convinced Storm Murphy.
Again.
Murphy, who earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a senior point guard at Wofford this season, has decided to join the Virginia Tech men's basketball team as a graduate transfer.
The NCAA Division I Council has given all Division I winter-sports athletes in this school year an additional year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm really pumped about it," Murphy said Sunday in a phone interview. "Watching a lot of V.T. games, I think I'll be able to fit right in."
Murphy spent the first two seasons of his college career playing for Young, who left Wofford in April 2019 to become Tech's coach.
"I know what I'm getting with him," Murphy said. "I know the offense.
"Coach has been a huge influence for me, not only as a basketball player but as a person. … I tried to play as an extension of him on the floor, … to lead the team.
"I know the way he coaches and the way he pumps his players up, takes care of them and teaches them."
Murphy's former Wofford teammate Keve Aluma transferred to Virginia Tech two years ago after Young took the Tech job.
"To get to play with Keve again is going to be absolutely awesome," Murphy said. "To play in the ACC with my old coach, my old teammate who I won a [SoCon] championship with already, to have the opportunity to go and do that again is something I couldn't pass up."
Murphy, who ranked fourth in the SoCon in scoring (17.8 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg) this season, said he feels "super ready" to make the jump to the ACC.
Aluma — who had to sit out last year after transferring, which Murphy won't have to do — blossomed into an All-ACC second-team pick this season.
"He had that redshirt year, and it helped him immensely," Murphy said. "I was able to see him really flourish this year and that did get me really excited and helped me realize a little bit that guys from Wofford can go do that."
Murphy is on track to graduate in May with a finance degree. Wofford does not have a graduate school, so Murphy must join a new team in order to use the extra year of eligibility.
Murphy — whose first name is his mother's maiden name — entered the transfer portal last Monday, two days after the Terriers lost in the SoCon tournament.
"After the season, I was trying to explore all options," he said. "I was excited about maybe trying to go start a professional career playing overseas or wherever, but also try to see the options for schools [to] … get a master's degree and play at a high level."
He said Wisconsin, Baylor, Colorado and Missouri were among the schools that reached out to him last week. But Young was the first coach who called him.
"He trusts me immensely and I trust him immensely," Murphy said.
Murphy is from Middleton, Wisconsin, so he was interested in the Badgers. But he announced in a tweet Saturday night he had decided to transfer to Tech.
"I'm really excited to bring a leadership voice," Murphy said Sunday. "I know what it takes to win.
"I'm always the loudest one in the gym and the hardest-working one in the gym."
When he was in high school. Murphy chose Wofford over South Dakota, Southern Utah, Navy and UTEP, among others.
Murphy was pleasantly surprised by the caliber of schools that contacted him this time around.
"I don't think I expected that to happen," he said.
Tech's starting point guard is senior Wabissa Bede, who said on Feb. 27 that he had not yet decided whether to use his extra year of eligibility or not.
Virginia Tech has been without an experienced backup point guard since Cartier Diarra opted out in December.
"[Young] just said, 'We need a point guard,’" Murphy said.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Murphy was a four-year starter for Wofford at point guard.
Two years ago, Murphy started alongside Aluma on the nationally ranked Wofford team that won 30 games and the SoCon title. Murphy averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 assists that year.
Murphy averaged 11.9 points in the 2019-20 season, when he dished out 121 assists and made 64 3-pointers. He made the All-SoCon second team.
He made 70 3-pointers this year.
"I've developed being able to shoot the 3 way better off a move, off of screens, turning from side to side, as well as off the dribble," he said.
Murphy ranked second in the SoCon this year in free-throw percentage (84.3%), third in 3-pointers (2.9 per game) and seventh in in field-goal percentage (47%) and 3-point field-goal percentage (40%).
"My quickness and deception with pace [helps] to get by defenders no matter how athletic, no matter how big," he said.