Wofford's Storm Murphy 'pumped' about transferring to Virginia Tech

"To get to play with Keve again is going to be absolutely awesome," Murphy said. "To play in the ACC with my old coach, my old teammate who I won a [SoCon] championship with already, to have the opportunity to go and do that again is something I couldn't pass up."

Murphy, who ranked fourth in the SoCon in scoring (17.8 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg) this season, said he feels "super ready" to make the jump to the ACC.

Aluma — who had to sit out last year after transferring, which Murphy won't have to do — blossomed into an All-ACC second-team pick this season.

"He had that redshirt year, and it helped him immensely," Murphy said. "I was able to see him really flourish this year and that did get me really excited and helped me realize a little bit that guys from Wofford can go do that."

Murphy is on track to graduate in May with a finance degree. Wofford does not have a graduate school, so Murphy must join a new team in order to use the extra year of eligibility.

Murphy — whose first name is his mother's maiden name — entered the transfer portal last Monday, two days after the Terriers lost in the SoCon tournament.