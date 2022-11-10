Women's Soccer Notebook: Virginia Tech girds for NCAAs

The Virginia Tech women's soccer team won't be at home for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It won't be the seeded team in the matchup.

It won't be the hot team in the duel.

But Hokies coach Chugger Adair is still optimistic.

The Hokies (10-6-2), who received an at-large bid Monday, will visit Big 12 tournament champ West Virginia (10-4-7) in the first round at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"We've got to try to gain more consistency through … the 90 minutes that we're playing. … If we have that mentality and that focus, I think we have the ingredients to put some wins together and make a run," Adair said Thursday in a phone interview. "Our girls have proven that they can play with anybody in the country."

West Virginia is the No. 7 seed in the 16-team bracket. Only the top eight teams in each of the four brackets were seeded.

The Mountaineers, who were the fourth seed in the Big 12 tournament, went 3-0 to win the title and an automatic NCAA bid.

"They don't give up a lot of goals," Adair said. "It's definitely a team that's going to be difficult to break down."

The Hokies played a rigorous ACC schedule. They defeated then-No. 3 North Carolina for the first time in 11 years. They also beat then-No. 22 N.C. State and tied then-No. 13 Virginia.

"We've played teams that are strong," Adair said. "That prepares us for these [NCAA] matchups."

The Hokies went 4-5-1 in ACC play in the regular season.

"We've had some ups and downs throughout our conference [schedule] where we really didn't come in and compete as well as we would've liked. Then we had those highs," Adair said.

Tech has been idle since giving up two early goals in a 4-1 loss to Florida State in the ACC tournament on Oct. 27. WVU last played in the Big 12 final last weekend.

"We've been off for a couple weeks, so we're rested," Adair said. "But we also need to kind of have the juices as far as the competitive side of it, so we've got to make sure our mentality's right."

Tech freshman Taylor Price, an All-ACC third-team pick, has eight goals and three assists.

"We didn't know that she would have this impact this quickly," Adair said.

Natalie Mitchell, also a freshman, has three goals and eight assists.

"Natalie's played a little bit more in the midfield than she had in club soccer, so she's had to make an adjustment," Adair said.

Tori Powell has six goals and four assists.

"Tori's somebody who's always dangerous. She's big, strong and athletic," Adair said.

Alia Skinner, the returning starter at goalkeeper, has not played since suffering a sprained foot in the opener. Her replacement, Lauren Hargrove, has recorded 51 saves.

"She was thrown in there, with Skinner going down hurt," Adair said of Hargrove. "We've been pleased with her."

Sunday's game will be on ESPN Plus.

Radford also hitting the road

Radford (12-3-4) will also be on the road for the first round of the NCAAs.

Second-seeded Duke (12-4-3) will host Radford at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"They've been giving me heartburn and headaches all week long, watching them on video," Radford coach Ben Sohrabi said of the Blue Devils. "We're going to have to defend. We've got to keep the score down to have a chance."

Radford, which earned an automatic bid as the Big South tournament champ, has recorded five straight shutout wins.

"Our defense has just been rock solid the last five games," Sohrabi said.

Radford began the season on a bad note, losing to 2021 NCAA Division II tournament participant Concord.

"It was a wake-up call," Sohrabi said. "We had a couple wake-up calls this year.

"After [October losses to USC] Upstate and Longwood, they could've quit and … not believed in themselves. They came back with a lot of get up and go."

Sohrabi said the staff eventually figured out what system was going to work for this year's team.

"My team thought I was a little bit crazy in the beginning because we were playing this formation, that formation. It just took us awhile to figure out what was going to be the best for us," he said. "We ended up playing a 4-3-3 on defense and then attacking in a 3-4-3. … That's not easy to do, to all of a sudden transition from one to the other, whether it's offense to defense or defense to offense."

The Highlanders tied for second place in the Big South standings with a 6-2-1 league mark and wound up with the third seed in the league tournament. They beat second-seeded USC Upstate 1-0 in a semifinal before beating fourth-seeded Gardner-Webb 3-0 in the final last weekend.

All-Big South first-team pick Kat Parris has eight goals and four assists.

"These teams just really paid a lot of attention to her," Sohrabi said.

All-Big South first-team pick Helena Willson, who also was named the Big South tournament most valuable player, has four goals and three assists.

"She's just so versatile," Sohrabi said. "She's a great defender. … She's scored some big set-piece goals for us."

All-Big South first-team pick Alexeis Kirnos has six goals and four assists.

"Sometimes she's on the score sheet, sometimes she's not. But every game she's so important to our success," Sohrabi said.

Jordan Phillips has 49 saves.

Saturday's game will be on ESPN Plus.

Odds and ends

Third-seeded Virginia was supposed to host Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round Friday, but that game has been pushed back to 6 p.m. Saturday because of the forecast.

•Washington and Lee, in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time since 2016, will face Centre in the first round Saturday at Emory.