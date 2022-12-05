WR Kaleb Smith tops list of portal-bound Hokies

Kaleb Smith, Virginia Tech’s top wide receiver in 2022, announced on social media Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, part of a busy day of Hokies revealing their intentions to leave the program.

Veteran cornerback Armani Chatman also announced he was portal-bound after starting all 11 games this season, while backup quarterback Jason Brown added his name to the list of departures.

Smith evolved from walk-on to captain over five years in Blacksburg, taking a redshirt year in 2018. The Louisa County High product played in all 11 games this season, making 37 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith has a sixth year of eligibility because of the COVID season. In a Twitter post, he thanked the Tech staff and teammates while announcing: “I have decided it is best for me to enter the transfer portal to optimize my final year of college football.”

Other Tech players who announced they were entering the portal include: linebacker Keshon Artis, long snapper Enzo Anthony, wide receiver William Kakavitsas, defensive tackle Desmond Mamudi and defensive end Lakeem Rudolph.

At his end-of-the-season news conference on Nov. 28, Tech coach Brent Pry said he expected plenty of portal activity going both in and out of Blacksburg this offseason. He had more than 30 meetings lined up with his players last week to discuss their potential roles and options going forward.

“I want young men in this program that want to be here, that believe in Virginia Tech, that want to do it the way we want to do it, what we think is right for our place, for our program,” Pry said. “When we recruit young men or retain young men to our roster, it’s about surrounding them with as many like-minded people as we can.”

Chatman ranked third on the Hokies with five pass breakups this season. The fifth-year senior recorded an interception in Tech’s victory over Boston College in September.

Brown, who is petitioning the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility, transferred to Tech last year from South Carolina and competed with Grant Wells for the starting job in the spring. He made three appearances off the bench, completing 7 of 13 passes for 65 yards.

Artis recorded 10 tackles in 11 games this season, including 1.5 for loss.