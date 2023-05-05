The greatest wrestler in Virginia Tech history is sticking around.

Virginia Tech announced Friday that former NCAA champ Mekhi Lewis is returning to the Hokies for one final season. Lewis posted an "I'm back" video on the wrestling team's Twitter account.

Lewis, a three-time All-American and three-time ACC champ, will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mekhi has done a tremendous amount for Virginia Tech wrestling and I am grateful for the opportunity to spend a seventh year with him as he chases his goals," coach Tony Robie said in a news release.

After redshirting in the 2017-18 season, Lewis won the 2019 NCAA title at 165 pounds as a redshirt freshman. He became the first NCAA wrestling champ in Tech history.

Lewis did not compete for the Hokies in the 2019-20 season. He took an Olympic redshirt year to train for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials, which wound up being postponed.

He returned to the Tech lineup the following season. But he had to withdraw from the NCAAs because of a torn pectoral muscle, which also sidelined him for the 2021 Olympic trials.

Lewis made the finals at 174 pounds at the 2022 NCAA championships.

He finished fourth at 174 at the NCAAs in March.

Lewis will be one of five All-Americans returning to the team, including Eddie Ventresca, Sam Latona, Caleb Henson and Bryce Andonian.