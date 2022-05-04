Wright State standout Grant Basile transferring to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech men's basketball team gained some experienced frontcourt help Wednesday.

Wright State standout forward Grant Basile tweeted Wednesday that he has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Basile averaged 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 32.6 minutes as a fourth-year junior this year, earning All-Horizon League second-team honors for the second straight season. He started every game for Wright State, which won 22 games and the Horizon League tournament title.

He had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Dayton, Ohio, school in a First Four win over Bryant in the NCAA tournament this year, then had 21 points, five rebounds and three blocks in his team's loss to No. 1 seed Arizona in the round of 64.

Basile is joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility left, including his extra season of eligibility.

The Hokies needed to add a proven post player such as Basile. Star center Keve Aluma has decided to stay in the NBA draft and not return to Tech for a sixth year of college. Tech will also need to replace starting power forward Justyn Mutts if he also decides to stay in the draft and not return for a sixth year of college.

Basile has scored more than 1,000 career points and has snared more than 500 career rebounds.

He announced on March 22 that he was entering the transfer portal.

The Wisconsin native was redshirted as a Wright State freshman in the 2018-19 season.

He averaged 6.2 points and 14.4 minutes as a redshirt freshman in the 2019-20 season.

Basile averaged 15 points and 7.0 rebounds as a third-year sophomore in the 2020-21 season, earning All-Horizon League second-team honors.

Basile becomes the second transfer to pick the Hokies in as many weeks. Memphis forward John Camden tweeted last week that he would be transferring to Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech announced the 6-8 Camden's signing Wednesday. Camden, who was redshirted as a Memphis freshman this year, lacks Basile's experience.

With the addition of Basile, Tech is down to two available scholarships to pass out to recruits this spring. One of those could go to Mutts if he decides to return.

