'You have to be 100% in’: Virginia Tech’s leaders stress accountability in players-only meeting

But with only a small portion of time spent on the practice field, the team’s leadership group used the recent meeting to let everyone know there will be little tolerance for teammates who forgot the importance of those COVID-19 protocols outside the athletic facilities.

"The upperclassmen tried to let the younger guys know there would be some type of discipline if they don't follow the rules,” Deablo said. “It was the players that made that rule, so not even coaches. Nothing involved coaches. If you want to be here, you have to be 100% in."

Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell was happy with how the underclassmen responded to the meeting.

“I think the fact that it was just the players that held the meeting, conducted the meeting, that they took it real seriously and knew that these older guys wanted to play, and we know they want to play too,” Mitchell said. “...think they really took it seriously and are going to do the necessary things on campus and off the field so that they can get a chance to play as well.”

Mitchell, who urged the entire student body to be “cautious” once they are on campus, hopes the football team adhering to those protocols will help ensure the school’s other fall student-athlete will get to compete in the coming months as well.

“We can’t be selfish for other sports,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to do our part for the other fall sports that want to play.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

