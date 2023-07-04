Darian Grubb’s resume as a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief includes a lengthy list of accomplishments ranging from victories in crown jewel races to a series championship.

Where would a win in the Cup Series’ inaugural street race rank for the Floyd County native?

“It’s definitely top four or five,” Grubb said Monday afternoon in a phone interview.

The 47-year-old Grubb won his 24th race as a Cup Series crew chief Sunday evening when Shane van Gisbergen pulled away from Justin Haley and Chase Elliott on the overtime restart to win the Grant Park 220 on the streets of downtown Chicago.

The triumph was momentous for van Gisbergen, who became the first driver to win his Cup Series debut since Johnny Rutherford in the second qualifying race at Daytona in 1963.

The New Zealand native has an impressive resume racing V8 Supercars with three Supercars Championship titles (2016, 2021, 2022) and 80 victories.

“It’s a true honor to be able to work with somebody like Shane van Gisbergen when he comes over in his first start and he’s able to put on a performance like that,” Grubb said. “The team did an incredible job preparing the car, being ready for the moment and putting it all out there on the line and letting him put that show on. You’re never going to forget that. It’s the first event; we all want some souvenirs and stuff from it just to make sure we remember this for life and tell our grandkids about it. It’s really cool.”

The race was shortened from 100 to 75 laps. The event‘s start was delayed because of inclement weather and 25 laps was cut off from the scheduled distance with sunset approaching in the Windy City.

It wouldn’t have mattered with van Gisbergen charging through the field late in the race and taking the lead from Haley on lap 71.

“Overall, it was a great weekend other than the weather and the rain,” Grubb said, “but even that was something the city was well prepared for and we were able to go through and still get the event in and hopefully put on an incredible show.”

The opportunity to drive for Grubb was one van Gisbergen didn’t want to pass up. He said in his post-race press conference that he was a big NASCAR fan — specifically a big Tony Stewart fan — a decade ago when Grubb served as Stewart’s crew chief at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“Working with Darian was pretty special,” van Gisbergen said.

Grubb, a Virginia Tech graduate, served as crew chief for Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 entry for the third time since the 2022 campaign. Grubb is employed by Trackhouse as the director of performance and is seen on race weekends assisting the team’s two full-time entries (Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez) with engineering and technical support.

Project91 is described by Grubb as “a group on the side,” with employees who have different responsibilities during most race weeks coming together and bringing the No. 91 Chevrolet to the track.

“People have done this before,” Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said of the third entry, “but to put a brand on it and to actually build a group around it that Darian leads and go to the company and say, ‘Thisis an idea that we want to do,’ and it's actually like a unit within the company, I mean, to put that into Victory Lane is — I mean, it's hard to find the words for it because it's so different.”

Kimi Räikkönen raced in the Project91 entry in 2022 at Watkins Glen International and earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas. Räikkönen was running as high as fourth at COTA when he was shoved out of the way on a late-race restart and relegated to a 29th-place finish.

“A big part of it and credit goes to Shane and Kimi when they were doing it,” Grubb said. “They were students, they studied, they knew what questions to ask and the races actually flowed pretty well as far as consistency and them understanding what they had to do.”

Grubb added to an already impressive resume atop the pit box with Sunday’s win.

He debuted as an interim crew chief in 2006 with Hendrick Motorsports while Chad Knaus served a four-race suspension and promptly led Jimmie Johnson to the Daytona 500 victory.

That was the first of four crown jewel victories for Grubb.

NASCAR considers four races to be considered crown jewels — the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and Brickyard 400.

Casey Mears won the 2007 Coca-Cola 600 with Grubb atop the pit box, and Carl Edwards won the Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500 in 2015 under Grubb’s guidance.

The pinnacle of Grubb’s career came in 2011 when he and Stewart came alive in the playoffs. Stewart won five times over the season’s final 10 races to edge Edwards in a tiebreaker to win the championship in Grubb’s final campaign with Stewart-Haas Racing.

It marked the first time an owner/driver won a Cup Series championship since Alan Kulwicki in 1992.

The Chicago street race victory ranks high on Grubb’s list of gaudy accomplishments.

“I do have some very fortunate circumstances where I was able to win the Daytona 500, win a championship and win the race down there [at Homestead-Miami Speedway] with Tony Stewart,” Grubb said. “It’s a good thing to compare to, but it’s up there as definitely a true life experience. The Chicago street show should be something that won’t be forgotten too soon because it was an incredible event.”