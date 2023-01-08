Young says Virginia Tech woes 'deeper' than Cattoor injury

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team certainly could have used injured guard Hunter Cattoor in Saturday night's loss to North Carolina State.

But the slumping Hokies need more than a healthy Cattoor to right themselves, according to Tech coach Mike Young.

"It's deeper than that," Young said after Saturday's 73-69 loss at Cassell Coliseum.

The Wolfpack handed the Hokies (11-5, 1-4 ACC) their fourth straight defeat.

Young expects Cattoor, who missed his third straight game with a bruised elbow, will be back for Wednesday's visit to Syracuse.

But Cattoor alone won't solve Tech's problems, according to Young.

"We've got to play better basketball around here," Young said. "We've got to have others play better basketball when Cattoor comes back. And I think he'll be back, I hope to goodness he'll be back, on Wednesday.

"Hunter, as good as he is, is not the cure-all. He's a big part of what we do. Been around, played a lot of ballgames. He's a person they all admire, I admire. But we've got to have the right stuff from everyone. And they're trying their tails off.

"They understand that Hunter's not coming back on Wednesday and scoring 20 points at Syracuse. Grant Basile's got to be better. We've all got to be better. I've got to coach better."

Basile had just four points Saturday — about 10 below his average.

Cattoor suffered a bruised elbow late in the second half of Tech's Dec. 21 overtime loss at Boston College. The Syracuse game will mark exactly three weeks since the senior guard was hurt.

"Cattoor is getting better and better and better," Young said. "Hunter had a full workout [Friday].

"That [injury] was painful for him at one point and he would walk around with his hand in his left pocket so his elbow didn't vibrate.

"The biggest problem that he's had is catching the ball. … That slight vibration has been painful. Much, much more comfortable Thursday and Friday. He took [Saturday] off, which was prescribed by Hisham Ziyout, our terrific athletic trainer. [Sunday] will be a big day for him, and then we expect him to practice full on Monday in preparation for the Orange."

All of Tech's losses in this skid have been by five points or less.

Cattoor, who averages 9.6 points, is the team's 3-point ace. His team made only five 3-pointers Saturday.

Cattoor is also Tech's top perimeter defender.

"Hunter is such a piece to the puzzle in terms of everything — his leadership, his ability to guard the other team's best player," Young said. "His cutting, his receiving. His … stability.

"His passing helps us … and gives us another secondary ball-handler on the floor. … It'll be great to have him back."

Tech's backcourt depth was already an issue because freshman point guard Rodney Rice has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery. Young, who declined Saturday to discuss the state of Rice's ankle, said he has not yet gotten the green light to put Rice in a game.

"If the medical staff tells me he's not ready, well, he's not ready. There's nothing ol' Mike Young can do," Young said.

"I don't think I need to say anything more about Rodney's ankle. Rodney wants to play. Rodney's ready to play. He's practicing — and practicing very, very well. That is a matter of the medical staff giving me the green light that he's ready.

"We're close to getting everyone healthy. … That will make us, certainly, … stronger."

N.C. State (13-4, 3-3) jumped to a 13-2 lead Saturday and led the rest of the way. State led 36-22 at halftime.

Neither Basile nor Tech power forward Justyn Mutts scored in the first half.

Basile, the Hokies' center, was 1 of 8 from the field in the game.

Mutts finished the game with nine points, about four below his average. He also had eight rebounds and four steals.

"[Basile] had a lot of pick-and-pop opportunities. … Fortunately for us, he didn't make many," State coach Kevin Keatts said.

"We put a [power forward] on him so we could switch the screen. And then kind of put our [center] on Mutts, who didn't have a Mutts game — he's typically a little bit better than that."

Mutts was just 3 of 5 from the field.

"I've got to do a better job of getting him the basketball," Young said.

Tech point guard Sean Pedulla had 15 of his 19 points in the second half. Reserve center Lynn Kidd had 12 of his 14 points in the first half.

Hokies guard Darius Maddox had a season-high 16 points, including 13 in the second half. He made a season-high four 3-pointers, including three in the final minute.

"It's really just a 'me’ thing — continuing to be aggressive, not caring about a miss or a make, and just shooting," Maddox said.

Maddox entered the game shooting just 38.3% from the field, including 26.5% from 3-point territory. But he was 4 of 6 from 3-point range Saturday.

"I'm definitely learning more — to just not care [about the result of a shot], just be myself, just shoot," he said. "I'm not really too stressed about shooting percentages.

"I've never been down or beaten myself up. It's obviously not fun seeing shots miss. But … I know who I am and I know what I'm capable of."

Down 51-40, Tech went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 51-47 with 9:12 to go.

Trailing 65-54 with 1:12 to go, Tech cut the lead to 71-69 with seven seconds to go.

Tech shot just 37.5% from the field in the first half but 51.7% in the second half.

State shot just 36% from the field in the second half.

"We were the aggressive team in the second half," Young said.