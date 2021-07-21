Youth movement could help solve Virginia Tech's depth issues at wide receiver

Returning receiver Changa Hodge suffered a torn ACL at the end of spring and will miss the season as well.

"Might come with the position, I don't know," Fuente said, of the transfers. "I never had one that said he wasn't open. It might be some of that. There's a couple guys in there that we had honest conversations with and told them they are more than welcome to stay here, but I believe it's going to be very difficult for them to play, but there's not a lot of patience in the world anymore."

But Jaden Payoute’s return from injury combined with the emergence of true freshman Da’Wain Lofton and Jaylen Jones during spring camp have given the offense confidence they will have more depth than they did last season.

The ankle injury that’s kept Payoute sidelined since the end of fall camp — he practiced once before having a follow up procedure in the spring — has done nothing to quiet the buzz surrounding his potential.

Payoute is a 6-foot-1, 210-pounder who signed with Tech in 2019 out of Lloyd C. Bird High School.

He was cleared for the team’s summer workouts, and has been a full participant in the player led skills and drills that happen twice a week as well as other twice weekly throwing sessions with the quarterbacks.