Virginia fends off Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tournament

The Virginia Tech baseball team lost another game Tuesday, and its coach has now lost hope of the Hokies making the NCAA tournament.

Eighth-seeded Virginia fended off the 12th-seeded Hokies 3-2 on the first day of ACC tournament pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Virginia Tech (27-24), which had lost its final five ACC series, dropped its seventh straight game. Tuesday marked Tech's 14th loss in the team's last 16 games against ACC competition.

Tech will face third-ranked and top seed Notre Dame (29-10) on Wednesday to conclude Tech's two Pool A games.

"It'll be our last game of the season, so we look to come out and have the best effort we can," Tech coach John Szefc said. "I'd like to see these guys go out on a good note."

Szefc, whose team had finished in the Coastal Division cellar with a 16-20 ACC regular-season mark, had said Monday that Tech needed a good showing this week to land an at-large NCAA bid on Memorial Day.

Does Szefc feel Tuesday's loss shut the door on his team's NCAA hopes?

"Most likely," he said. "When you finish four games under .500 in the league, I think it would probably be a stretch to say we'd be an at-large team."