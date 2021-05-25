Virginia fends off Virginia Tech in ACC baseball tournament

The Virginia Tech baseball team lost another game Tuesday, and its coach has now lost hope of the Hokies making the NCAA tournament.
Eighth-seeded Virginia fended off the 12th-seeded Hokies 3-2 on the first day of ACC tournament pool play at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Virginia Tech (27-24), which had lost its final five ACC series, dropped its seventh straight game. Tuesday marked Tech's 14th loss in the team's last 16 games against ACC competition.
Tech will face third-ranked and top seed Notre Dame (29-10) on Wednesday to conclude Tech's two Pool A games.
"It'll be our last game of the season, so we look to come out and have the best effort we can," Tech coach John Szefc said. "I'd like to see these guys go out on a good note."
Szefc, whose team had finished in the Coastal Division cellar with a 16-20 ACC regular-season mark, had said Monday that Tech needed a good showing this week to land an at-large NCAA bid on Memorial Day.
Does Szefc feel Tuesday's loss shut the door on his team's NCAA hopes?
"Most likely," he said. "When you finish four games under .500 in the league, I think it would probably be a stretch to say we'd be an at-large team."
Unlike UVa, Tech was not part of the 64-team NCAA field in Baseball America's projected bracket Tuesday. Tech was not even among Baseball America's "First Four Out" but instead was among the "Next Four Out."
UVa (28-22) won its final four ACC series to finish 18-18 in ACC regular-season play. The Cavaliers won Tuesday for the sixth time in their last seven games.
"Now it's really starting to show how great this team can be," said UVa's Kyle Teel, who homered Tuesday.
UVa coach Brian O'Connor, whose team has now won 10 of its last 13 games against ACC foes, said there is "absolutely no question" that his squad deserves an NCAA bid.
"What we have done in the back half of this ACC season … is phenomenal," O'Connor said. "The NCAA talks a lot about being hot and we've been as hot as you can be in this back half, and we've earned that opportunity 100%."
UVa will face Notre Dame on Friday to wrap up pool play. The Pool A winner will advance to Saturday's semifinals.
Virginia used five pitchers Tuesday. They combined to hold Tech to six hits. The Hokies struck out 10 times.
"Good [UVa] arms. Poor [Tech] offense," said Szefc, whose team was making its first ACC tournament appearance in six years. "We just weren't able to put good enough at-bats together. … We struck out too many times."
Tech has scored a total of seven runs in its past six games.
UVa starter Zach Messinger (3-1) got the win, surrendering two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Relievers Brandon Neeck, Blake Bales, Andrew Abbott and Kyle Whitten did not allow a run.
Tech starter Peyton Alford (2-6) allowed three runs (two earned) and four hits in three innings. Shane Connolly pitched five innings of scoreless relief, allowing just one hit.
UVa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second.
Logan Michaels walked, stole second and advanced to third on catcher Gehrig Ebel's throwing error on the stolen-base attempt. Although Ebel was charged with the error, the real problem was the fact that neither second baseman Nick Biddison nor shortstop Tanner Schobel was at second base to catch the ball.
"It would've been Biddison going to the bag, and they had a miscommunication at second base," Szefc said. "The throw was fine; it just went into the outfield [because no one caught the ball]. You give a team two free bases like that."
Michaels then scored from third on Jake Gelof's sacrifice fly to right.
Virginia scored two more runs in the third. After Zack Gelof singled, Teel belted a two-run, 395-foot homer over the right-field fence. It was Teel's third homer in four games against Tech this spring.
"It was an elevated fastball [from Alford]," Szefc said. "Teel's really good. He killed us when we played them in Blacksburg. He killed us today."
"I jut tried to do what I always do and hit the ball hard," Teel said.
Tech cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the sixth. Ebel singled and Schobel smacked a two-run homer.
Tech wasted a few scoring opportunities.
The Hokies had runners on first and second with one out in the second, but Tanner Thomas hit into a double play.
After Schobel's homer with one out in the sixth, Tech had runners on first and second. But Nick Holesa hit into a double play.