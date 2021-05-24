Virginia Tech baseball team looks to hit 'reset button' at ACC tourney

"Early on we got a lot of success and we were very productive offensively," Szefc said. "And the guys that we were bringing out of our bullpen were very productive; we kind of leaned on those guys a lot, probably to a fault. Some of those guys got worn out."

Since April 12, the Hokies have gone 8-14 overall and 2-13 in ACC play.

"I figured at some point we'd hit a rough patch. I didn't maybe foresee it being as rough as it's been," said Szefc, who is in his fourth year at Tech.

Tech's pitching suffered while Chris Gerard was sidelined with a groin injury. After pitching against Wake Forest on April 11, he did not pitch again until May 9.

"It put a lot more of a burden on our whole pitching staff when one of your weekend starters is out," Szefc said.

Tech needs to awaken its bats. The Hokies have scored a total of five runs in their past five games.

"We started running into some hot teams and they threw really well against us," Szefc said. "We've worked pretty hard at trying to cut our strikeouts down, put more balls in play.

"We've left a lot of guys on base lately."