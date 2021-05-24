Virginia Tech baseball team looks to hit 'reset button' at ACC tourney

The Virginia Tech baseball team is not exactly entering the ACC tournament on a roll.
The Hokies are 27-23 overall but finished in the Coastal Division cellar with a 16-20 ACC mark. They have lost five straight ACC series, three by sweeps.
They enter Tuesday's 3 p.m. game with Virginia on a six-game losing streak.
"We're just going to try to start fresh," Tech coach John Szefc said Monday in a phone interview. "We're going to hit a little bit of a reset button.
"It's very hard [to do] because it's a very mental game. … It's not like it's something we haven't discussed many, many times. It's just a matter of guys trying to play relaxed and execute their plans and just believe that we're probably going to have a lot more success now than maybe we've had over the last five weekends in this league.
"The season's not over. Things can turn pretty quickly."
Twelve of the ACC's 14 teams have advanced to the ACC tournament, which will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. Virginia Tech is the bottom seed at No. 12.
The pool-play portion of the tournament will be held Tuesday through Friday, with the winner of each of the four pools advancing to the single-elimination semifinals Saturday. The title game will be Sunday.
The Hokies are in Pool A with No. 8 seed UVa (27-22, 18-18), which has won four straight ACC series, and top seed and Atlantic Division champ Notre Dame (29-10, 25-10).
After playing UVa on Tuesday, Tech will face third-ranked Notre Dame at 3 p.m. Wednesday. UVa will meet Notre Dame on Friday to wrap up the three Pool A games.
"It's difficult," Szefc said of Pool A. "But this league's been difficult the whole year."
Szefc figures the Hokies need a good showing this week to land an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Memorial Day. Tech has not made the NCAAs since 2013.
"I'm pretty certain that we have to have a considerable amount of success in this tournament, probably getting to Saturday [to get an at-large bid]," he said.
But a good showing this week won't be easy.
UVa won the regular-season series with Tech, winning 18-1 on April 30 and 6-1 on May 2. Tech did beat UVa 6-3 on May 1. That series was held at Tech.
Notre Dame swept Tech last week, winning 8-2 last Thursday, 4-0 Friday and 7-1 on Saturday. That series was also held at Tech.
"That's probably one of the best defensive teams I've seen in about 20 years," Szefc said.
On April 12, the surprising Hokies were 19-9 overall and 14-7 in the ACC. They were ranked No. 12 by Baseball America and were atop the Coastal Division — not bad for a team that was picked just sixth in the seven-team Coastal in the ACC’s preseason coaches poll.
"Early on we got a lot of success and we were very productive offensively," Szefc said. "And the guys that we were bringing out of our bullpen were very productive; we kind of leaned on those guys a lot, probably to a fault. Some of those guys got worn out."
Since April 12, the Hokies have gone 8-14 overall and 2-13 in ACC play.
"I figured at some point we'd hit a rough patch. I didn't maybe foresee it being as rough as it's been," said Szefc, who is in his fourth year at Tech.
Tech's pitching suffered while Chris Gerard was sidelined with a groin injury. After pitching against Wake Forest on April 11, he did not pitch again until May 9.
"It put a lot more of a burden on our whole pitching staff when one of your weekend starters is out," Szefc said.
Tech needs to awaken its bats. The Hokies have scored a total of five runs in their past five games.
"We started running into some hot teams and they threw really well against us," Szefc said. "We've worked pretty hard at trying to cut our strikeouts down, put more balls in play.
"We've left a lot of guys on base lately."
Playing six extra games in the rigorous ACC didn't help Tech, either. The ACC expanded each team's league schedule from 30 games to 36 this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Playing 36 games in this league versus 30 is a big difference," Szefc said. "If we had played 30 games in our league this year, we'd have finished 16-14 and people would have said, 'That's a damn good year.’ But we played 36, and the last two weekends of the year [sweeps by Duke and Notre Dame] didn't really go our way."
Tech is still on track to finish with a winning overall record. It would be the first time Tech has done that in a full season since 2013.
"We have a pretty good foundation set for moving into next year with what's been accomplished here this year," Szefc said.