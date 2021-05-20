Virginia Tech beats BYU in NCAA softball regional

The Virginia Tech softball team was shut out in its ACC semifinal loss last week.
But the Hokies did not have trouble scoring runs Thursday night.
The Hokies banged out 12 hits in a 5-2 win over Brigham Young in the first game of an NCAA regional in Tempe, Arizona.
"We were just being selective and swinging at strikes that we knew we could hit pretty well," said Tech shortstop Kelsey Bennett, who had a solo homer and an RBI single.
What did the Tech batters do better Thursday than they did against Clemson?
"We stuck to our game plan, which is just see strikes, hit strikes, be selective at the plate, know what you can hit, know what you're seeing well," Bennett said.
Tech had mustered just three hits off Clemson ace Valerie Cagle in a 2-0 loss in the ACC semifinals last Friday.
"Valerie Cagle wasn't out there [Thursday]," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said with a laugh. "The kids tonight didn't throw quite as hard as Cagle does. But those pitchers were good."
BYU starter and West Coast Conference pitcher of the year Autumn Moffat-Korth (21-9) took the loss, allowing five runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Tech (34-13), the No. 2 seed in this four-team, double-elimination regional, will play Arizona State in the winners' bracket final at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner will move on to Sunday's finals.
Arizona State, the No. 15 overall seed and the top seed in this regional, fended off Southern Illinois 7-4 on Thursday night.
BYU (36-16), the No. 3 seed in the regional, will play Southern Illinois in a losers' bracket game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
If Tech loses the 4 p.m. game, it will play the BYU-Southern Illinois winner at 9 p.m. Friday for the other berth in Sunday's final.
Tech ace Keely Rochard (26-8) pitched a three-hitter Thursday, striking out seven and walking four. She hit three batters. Rochard threw 131 pitches.
"It wasn't one of her best outings of the year," D'Amour said. "She's got to get sharper. And I told her that after the game. She's got to be better tomorrow.
"She made some good pitches when she needed to … but she has to be sharper tomorrow. And that's to be expected when you're off for six days."
Leadoff batter Rylee Jensen hit a solo homer off Rochard in the top of the first inning to give BYU the early lead.
"I was rattled because we shouldn't have thrown that pitch," D'Amour said. "It was low in the strike zone and I think that kid was more of a low-ball hitter. But I don't mind solo home runs."
The 1-0 deficit did not worry the Hokies.
"We know we're good enough to hit. No matter if we're losing 5-0, we can still come back. Or if it's a 1-0 game, no matter what, we're still in it," Bennett said.
But the Hokies tied the game in the bottom of the second on Bennett's solo homer over the center-field fence.
"I didn't think it had the height to go over [the fence]," Bennett said.
Tech scored three runs in the third to grab a 4-1 lead.
After Alexa Milius walked and Jayme Bailey singled, the runners advanced on a passed ball. Bennett hit a bloop RBI single to left field.
Addy Greene hit a squeeze bunt single to drive in the next run. BYU first baseman Arissa Paulson fielded the ball and threw home, but Bailey was safe at home.
Emma Ritter hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly to left field to extend the lead to 4-1.
The Hokies added a run in the fourth. Milius hit an infield single and scored from first on Bailey's RBI double to left center. It looked like BYU catcher Natalie Sicairos tagged Milius out, but the umpire ruled her safe.
Rochard pitched out of several jams.
BYU had a runner on third with two outs in the second, but Rochard struck out Moffat-Korth.
The Cougars had runners on first and second with one out in the third, but West Coast Conference player of the year Violet Zavodnik flied out to center and Huntyr Ava struck out.
BYU had a runner on second with two outs in the fourth, but Moffat-Korth flied out to left.
The Cougars scored a run in the seventh on a walk, an infield hit, a walk and a fielder's choice grounder. But Zavodnik popped up to Bailey at first with runners on first and second to end the game.
"It was a little bit more nerve-wracking than I wanted," D'Amour said.
BYU;100;000;1;—;2;3;0
Virginia Tech;013;100;x;—;5;12;0
Moffat-Korth, Brown (6) and Sicairos, Erickson; Rochard and Lawter W—Rochard (26-8). L—Moffat-Korth (21-9). HRs— BYU: Jensen; VT: Bennett.