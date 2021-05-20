Virginia Tech beats BYU in NCAA softball regional

The Virginia Tech softball team was shut out in its ACC semifinal loss last week.

But the Hokies did not have trouble scoring runs Thursday night.

The Hokies banged out 12 hits in a 5-2 win over Brigham Young in the first game of an NCAA regional in Tempe, Arizona.

"We were just being selective and swinging at strikes that we knew we could hit pretty well," said Tech shortstop Kelsey Bennett, who had a solo homer and an RBI single.

What did the Tech batters do better Thursday than they did against Clemson?

"We stuck to our game plan, which is just see strikes, hit strikes, be selective at the plate, know what you can hit, know what you're seeing well," Bennett said.

Tech had mustered just three hits off Clemson ace Valerie Cagle in a 2-0 loss in the ACC semifinals last Friday.

"Valerie Cagle wasn't out there [Thursday]," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said with a laugh. "The kids tonight didn't throw quite as hard as Cagle does. But those pitchers were good."

BYU starter and West Coast Conference pitcher of the year Autumn Moffat-Korth (21-9) took the loss, allowing five runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings.