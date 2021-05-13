Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame in ACC softball tourney

The fifth time was the charm.
The Notre Dame softball team swept a four-game series at Virginia Tech last month, but the Hokies got some payback Thursday.
The 20th-ranked and fourth-seeded Hokies beat the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish 4-1 in an ACC quarterfinal at the University of Louisville.
"We still have a lot more that we can get better at, but that's the good thing, is that we haven't really peaked," winning pitcher Keely Rochard said. "We're on our way there."
Were the Hokies (33-12) nervous about the game, considering they had not been able to beat Notre Dame last month?
"I never, ever sense nervousness out of my team," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "I knew today in film they were ready to go."
When the ACC tournament was last held in 2019, the Hokies went one-and-done. This time, they get to stick around.
"We're definitely excited," Rochard said. "We belong here.
"We're capable of beating anybody."
Notre Dame (31-13) saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end.
"[The approach was] to make adjustments that we didn't make the last time around," Rochard said.
Rochard (25-7), the ACC pitcher of the year, lost twice to Notre Dame last month.
"This time I was able to mix [pitches] a lot more, just because I knew I'd only see them one game," she said. "So I just was able to use all my pitches this time."
The Hokies will face 13th-ranked and top-seeded Clemson (41-5) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday. Virginia Tech won two of three games at Clemson in February.
Clemson beat Georgia Tech 2-0 on Thursday. Clemson two-way threat Valerie Cagle, who was named this week both the ACC player of the year and freshman of the year, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 batters.
Virginia Tech grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning Thursday and led the rest of the way.
"[An early lead] definitely helps a lot," Rochard said. "It definitely is a little bit more relaxing."
Rochard threw a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.
She pitched out of bases-loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings.
"In those situations I just go back to my key pitches and what works best for me," she said. "I just try to spin the ball."
The Hokies committed a total of seven errors in the first three games of the Notre Dame series last month. Notre Dame scored more unearned runs (seven) than earned runs (five) in those three games.
Tech committed two more errors Thursday — both by third baseman Cameron Fagan. The one run Tech allowed was unearned.
Notre Dame ace Alexis Holloway (13-7) beat Tech twice last month, but the All-ACC third-team pick could not make it out of the second inning Thursday. She allowed three runs, four hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings.
"We swung at strikes. We tried to elevate the ball," D'Amour said. "We swung at balls [against her last month]. She got us to chase a lot of pitches that we shouldn't have."
The Hokies banged out seven hits against two Notre Dame pitchers.
Tech scored twice in the first. Kelsey Brown singled, stole second and scored on Fagan's RBI triple. Fagan scored on an RBI single by Alexa Milius.
The Hokies added a run in the third. Addy Greene walked, stole second and scored on Darby Trull's RBI double. Holloway was then pulled in favor of Payton Tidd.
Notre Dame cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth. Abby Sweet reached base on a Fagan error, stole second and scored on Katie Marino's RBI double.
Rochard walked two batters to load the bases, but Chelsea Purcell flied out to left to end the threat.
Tech scored again in the bottom of the fourth. Greene singled and scored on Emma Ritter's RBI triple.