Virginia Tech beats Notre Dame in ACC softball tourney

Rochard (25-7), the ACC pitcher of the year, lost twice to Notre Dame last month.

"This time I was able to mix [pitches] a lot more, just because I knew I'd only see them one game," she said. "So I just was able to use all my pitches this time."

The Hokies will face 13th-ranked and top-seeded Clemson (41-5) in a semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday. Virginia Tech won two of three games at Clemson in February.

Clemson beat Georgia Tech 2-0 on Thursday. Clemson two-way threat Valerie Cagle, who was named this week both the ACC player of the year and freshman of the year, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14 batters.

Virginia Tech grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning Thursday and led the rest of the way.

"[An early lead] definitely helps a lot," Rochard said. "It definitely is a little bit more relaxing."

Rochard threw a four-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

She pitched out of bases-loaded jams in the fourth and fifth innings.

"In those situations I just go back to my key pitches and what works best for me," she said. "I just try to spin the ball."