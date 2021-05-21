Virginia Tech knocks off Arizona State in NCAA softball regional

She pitched a six-hitter Friday, striking out nine and walking two. She allowed two solo homers.

"My pitches were moving a lot," Rochard said. "I felt comfortable — we scored a lot of runs and the defense was really good.

"Everything was just working better than last night."

Tech coach Pete D'Amour said Rochard was "way sharper" than she was on Thursday.

"Good velocity. Change-up was good. She moved the rise up and down," D'Amour said.

Tech will play the winner of Friday night's losers' bracket final in the regional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. If Tech loses, there will be a Game 2 of the finals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of the regional will play the winner of the UCLA regional in the super regionals next week for a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series.

Tech is seeking to win a regional for the first time since 2008, when Angela Tincher was the Tech ace and the Hokies made it all the way to the Women's College World Series.

The Hokies lost to Kentucky in a regional final two years ago.