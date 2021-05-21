Virginia Tech knocks off Arizona State in NCAA softball regional

The Virginia Tech softball team is one victory away from winning an NCAA regional for only the second time in its history.
The 21st-ranked Hokies knocked off 12th-ranked and regional host Arizona State 8-2 in the winners' bracket final Friday in Tempe, Arizona, to earn a berth in the regional finals.
Tech (35-13) improved to 2-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional.
"Right now we're just clicking on all cylinders," Tech ace Keely Rochard said. "We're still reaching our stride, and I think we're starting to prove that we're getting there."
Getting there? The Hokies aren't there yet? Maybe now, after upsetting Arizona State?
"Yeah, we were pretty good today," Rochard said with a smile.
Arizona State (33-15) is the top seed in the regional and the No. 15 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field.
But the Sun Devils, who entered the game ranked 12th in the nation in scoring (6.68 runs per game), were held in check by Rochard.
"I don't think we ever feel like the underdog," Rochard said.
After throwing 131 pitches in Thursday night's 5-2 win over Brigham Young, Rochard (27-8) went the distance again Friday.
She pitched a six-hitter Friday, striking out nine and walking two. She allowed two solo homers.
"My pitches were moving a lot," Rochard said. "I felt comfortable — we scored a lot of runs and the defense was really good.
"Everything was just working better than last night."
Tech coach Pete D'Amour said Rochard was "way sharper" than she was on Thursday.
"Good velocity. Change-up was good. She moved the rise up and down," D'Amour said.
Tech will play the winner of Friday night's losers' bracket final in the regional finals at 6 p.m. Saturday. If Tech loses, there will be a Game 2 of the finals at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The winner of the regional will play the winner of the UCLA regional in the super regionals next week for a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series.
Tech is seeking to win a regional for the first time since 2008, when Angela Tincher was the Tech ace and the Hokies made it all the way to the Women's College World Series.
The Hokies lost to Kentucky in a regional final two years ago.
"It's way different than two years ago," D'Amour said. "It's just a different feel for us. It's a sense of belonging. … I don't see any big eyes anymore."
The Hokies banged out 14 hits Friday. They belted two homers.
"We're seeing the ball really well," D'Amour said. "We didn't swing at too many bad pitches.
"This is a potent offense. … It seems like we're peaking right now."
Tech jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, before Rochard ever threw a pitch.
"It was really relaxing, just knowing that I could go right after each batter, knowing that we already had the lead," Rochard said.
Tech leadoff batter Kelsey Brown made a head-first slide into first base for an infield single. She advanced on a grounder and scored on Alexa Milius' RBI single.
After Jayme Bailey was hit by a pitch and Kelsey Bennett singled, pinch runner Maija Louko was tagged out in a rundown between third and home. But Addy Greene hit a two-RBI double to right for a 3-0 lead.
Arizona State starter Lindsay Lopez (16-6) was pulled after the first inning.
Brown hit an RBI double in the second off reliever Cielo Meza to extend the lead to 4-0.
Milius smacked a two-run homer in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1.
Cameron Fagan belted a solo homer in the sixth to extend the lead to 7-2.
Grace Chavez added a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh.
Bennett had four hits in the win.
The Hokies banged out 12 hits in Thursday night's win over BYU. Bennett had two hits, including a homer, in that game.
"We were just being selective and swinging at strikes that we knew we could hit pretty well," Bennett said after Thursday's game.
Rochard pitched a three-hitter Thursday, striking out seven and walking four. She hit three batters.
Leadoff batter Rylee Jensen hit a solo homer off Rochard in the top of the first.
The 1-0 deficit did not worry the Hokies.
"We know we're good enough to hit. No matter if we're losing 5-0, we can still come back. Or if it's a 1-0 game, no matter what, we're still in it," Bennett said.
The Hokies tied the game in the bottom of the second on Bennett's solo homer.
"I didn't think it had the height to go over [the fence]," Bennett said.
Tech scored three runs in the third to grab a 4-1 lead. Bennett hit a bloop RBI single to left. Greene hit a squeeze bunt single to drive in the next run. Emma Ritter hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Bailey had an RBI double in the fourth.