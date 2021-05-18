In the region: Virginia Tech men's basketball adds Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd

Lynn Kidd, a 6-foot-10, 235-pound center, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he has decided to transfer from Clemson to Virginia Tech.

Kidd played in seven games for the Clemson men's basketball team as a freshman last season, scoring a total of eight points and grabbing a total of seven rebounds in 32 total minutes.

Kidd, a Gainesville, Florida, native, played high school basketball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, as a junior in the 2019-20 season.

But Clemson announced in late July that Kidd had signed with the Tigers and was reclassifying from the class of 2021 to the class of 2020.

Kidd was rated the No. 77 high school junior in the nation by ESPN at the time of Clemson's announcement. ESPN subsequently reassigned him to the class of 2020 and rated him the No. 17 center in the class of 2020.

Kidd had tweeted last July that Virginia Tech offered him a scholarship. When Clemson announced Kidd's signing, the school said he picked the Tigers over Virginia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest, Auburn and Florida.

Kidd has four years of eligibility remaining. The NCAA granted all Division I winter-sports athletes in the 2020-21 school year an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.