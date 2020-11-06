Virginia Tech men's soccer defeats UVa for first time since 2005

“The goal was kind of one of those deflections that happen in soccer, but we certainly didn’t deserve to win the game,” Gelnovatch said. “We are in a little bit of a tough place right now with this group.”

The majority of the first half was played near midfield, with the Hokies turning a relatively quiet first 45 minutes into a 1-0 lead thanks to Pereira’s goal.

After entering halftime facing a 1-0 deficit, the Cavaliers knew they needed to increase their offensive urgency . The Cavaliers did that, even if consistent quality looks never arrived.

Gelnovatch’s team tallied just three shots in the first half, but it added seven in the second half. A few other near-scoring chances were squandered due to indecisive passing and quality defensive play from the Hokies.

Virginia added three shots in a five-minute span from the 52nd to 57th minutes, with the best look coming on a shot from Irakoze Donasiyano. He tested Virginia Tech goalkeeper Mathijs Swaneveld, but the Hokies’ goalkeeper met the challenge, turning the shot away to the right and forcing a corner kick.