Virginia Tech softball and new dad D'Amour heading west for NCAAs

This will be the farthest west the Hokies have ever played in the NCAAs. For their nine previous NCAA regional appearances, Tech was either sent to the University of Tennessee, the University of Kentucky or Ohio State. And in the one year (2008) that Tech advanced out of the regionals, Tech went to the University of Michigan for the super regionals and to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.

Virginia Tech was named on April 30 as one of 20 candidates to host one of the 16 regionals. But when the 16 sites were announced Sunday night, Tech, Clemson, Michigan and Oregon were the four schools out of the original 20 that were bypassed as hosts.

"Our aspirations to host were dashed after Notre Dame [swept Tech last month]," D'Amour said. "I think if we [had] beat Clemson [in the ACC semis] and made a good showing in the championship we had a good chance to host, but I wasn't banking on it."

Tech lost to Clemson in the ACC semifinals at the University of Louisville last Friday afternoon. The team was heading home and just a few hours from Blacksburg when D'Amour learned that his wife was in labor. Their son, Reaux, was born Saturday.