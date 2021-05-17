Virginia Tech softball and new dad D'Amour heading west for NCAAs

On Friday, Virginia Tech softball coach Pete D'Amour's team lost in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.
On Saturday, D'Amour became a father for the first time.
On Sunday, D'Amour's team received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
"It's been an eventful couple days," D'Amour said Monday in a phone interview.
D'Amour won't be spending much time with his wife and baby boy this week. The Hokies will be flying Tuesday to Tempe, Arizona, for their NCAA regional.
Virginia Tech (33-13) will play West Coast Conference champ Brigham Young (36-15) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the first day of a four-team, double-elimination regional that will be hosted by No. 15 overall seed Arizona State.
Arizona State (32-14), the top seed in the regional, will play Missouri Valley Conference champ Southern Illinois (37-14) at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Virginia Tech is the No. 2 seed in the regional, with BYU the No. 3 seed.
D'Amour said he was surprised Tech was sent all the way to Arizona State.
"We're excited to go out there," he said. "I'm just glad we're a 2 seed. Of course, I'd like to be a 1 and host, but we play better on the road. So it's not something that we're threatened by, going on the road."
This will be the farthest west the Hokies have ever played in the NCAAs. For their nine previous NCAA regional appearances, Tech was either sent to the University of Tennessee, the University of Kentucky or Ohio State. And in the one year (2008) that Tech advanced out of the regionals, Tech went to the University of Michigan for the super regionals and to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.
Virginia Tech was named on April 30 as one of 20 candidates to host one of the 16 regionals. But when the 16 sites were announced Sunday night, Tech, Clemson, Michigan and Oregon were the four schools out of the original 20 that were bypassed as hosts.
"Our aspirations to host were dashed after Notre Dame [swept Tech last month]," D'Amour said. "I think if we [had] beat Clemson [in the ACC semis] and made a good showing in the championship we had a good chance to host, but I wasn't banking on it."
Tech lost to Clemson in the ACC semifinals at the University of Louisville last Friday afternoon. The team was heading home and just a few hours from Blacksburg when D'Amour learned that his wife was in labor. Their son, Reaux, was born Saturday.
"He was supposed to be [born] June 1st," D'Amour said. "And then he was supposed to be induced the 25th [of this month]. So it's almost a blessing in disguise that we lost … to Clemson."
There are just 16 overall seeds in the 64-team field. The tournament committee showed Tech some respect by making Tech the No. 2 seed in the regional hosted by the team the committee deems the second-weakest overall seed — No. 15 overall seed Arizona State.
By comparison, ACC regular-season champ Clemson is the No. 2 seed in a regional hosted by No. 3 overall seed Alabama.
"There are no slouches in this regional. So you could say we're not playing Alabama, but we're playing BYU and hopefully Arizona State," D'Amour said.
The Tempe regional has a Thursday-through-Saturday schedule instead of the usual Friday-through-Sunday format because BYU does not play games on Sundays.
The winner of the regional will play the winner of the UCLA regional in the super regionals for a berth in the Women's College World Series. UCLA is the No. 2 overall seed.
BYU, which has won 24 of its last 26 games, has never faced Tech before. BYU went 11-1 in West Coast Conference play to win the league title for the seventh straight time. The Cougars are in the NCAAs for the 16th straight time.
Arizona State finished fourth in the Pac-12 with a 12-9 league record. The Sun Devils won NCAA titles in 2008 and 2011. They last made the Women's College World Series in 2018.
"They swing the bat exceptionally well," D'Amour said. "We're just going to have to make sure the bats are on the plane with us because we're going to have to score some runs."
Arizona State was ranked No. 12 in last week's coaches poll, with Tech No. 20.
Virginia Tech is one of five ACC teams in the field, along with Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Notre Dame. FSU, the No. 10 overall seed, will host a regional.
Duke was awarded the No. 13 overall seed, but the Blue Devils will have to play in a regional hosted by Georgia.
Colonial Athletic Association champ James Madison will face Atlantic Sun champ Liberty on Friday in the Knoxville regional. No. 9 overall seed Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky round out that foursome.