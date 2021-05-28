Virginia Tech softball team 'dominated' in Game 1 win over UCLA

"She had command of her rise and threw a couple dropballs in there, change-ups for strikes," D'Amour said. "When one pitch is working, she's pretty tough to beat. When two is working, she's really hard to beat. With three, she's on her game. All three pitches were working tonight."

Rochard struck out the first six batters she faced en route to retiring the Bruins' first 13 batters.

"With … her dominant arm in the circle, it definitely helps our offense kind of relax some, even if we do score early," Bennett said.

The Hokies scored two runs off Garcia in the top of the first inning.

Kelsey Brown and Cameron Fagan each had an infield single. They advanced on Alexa Milius' sacrifice bunt.

With two outs, Bennett hit a two-RBI triple off the wall in right center field. It was her eighth straight hit of the NCAA tournament.

"We probably had four good at-bats in the first inning. That kind of calmed … our nerves," D'Amour said.

Tech scored two more runs in the fourth.