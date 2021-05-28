Virginia Tech softball team 'dominated' in Game 1 win over UCLA

Virginia Tech had to face the best pitcher in the country and the flagship program in college softball Thursday night.
And yet the Hokies recorded a stunningly convincing victory, putting them one win away from a berth in the Women's College World Series.
Virginia Tech cruised past reigning NCAA champ UCLA, the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, 7-2 in the first game of an NCAA super regional series in Los Angeles.
"We proved tonight we belong here," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said. "Our team is really focused. They're just a confident bunch right now."
Tech ace Keely Rochard (29-8) outshined UCLA counterpart Rachel Garcia (16-1), who will be heading to Tokyo as a member of the U.S. Olympic team.
The Hokies (37-13), who are in the super regionals for the first time since 2008, scored two runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way.
"Scoring early definitely helps our offense moving forward through the game and definitely helps our pitcher out," said Tech shortstop Kelsey Bennett, who had two hits and two RBIs.
Twelve-time NCAA champ UCLA (44-5) fell behind 6-0 midway through the fifth.
"We dominated today," Bennett said.
The best-of-three series will continue with Game 2 at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. The winner of the super regional will advance to the eight-team Women's College World Series.
The Hokies banged out 11 hits against three UCLA pitchers. They had also reached double digits in hits in all three of their wins in the Arizona State regional last week.
"The past two weeks we've just been trying to hunt … our pitch and just swing at strikes and be selective," Bennett said.
Garcia, who helped UCLA win the 2019 NCAA title, was knocked out of the game in the fifth inning.
Garcia was named the 2018 and 2019 USA Softball collegiate player of the year and is one of 10 finalists for this year's award. But she allowed six runs (four earned) and nine hits Thursday.
"Rachel Garcia definitely has her fair share of awards, but just seeing strikes, hitting strikes is big for us, especially early on," Bennett said.
Tech had been hitting against assistant coach Mike Lewis in practice to get ready for the hard-throwing Garcia.
"We amped up practice pretty hard," D'Amour said. "Mike throws the ball pretty hard, and we faced him the last week.
"We put the bat on the ball [against Garcia]. We weren't in awe. We weren't shell-shocked today."
Tech also benefited from five UCLA errors.
Rochard (29-8) pitched a three-hitter, striking out 12 and walking one.
"She had command of her rise and threw a couple dropballs in there, change-ups for strikes," D'Amour said. "When one pitch is working, she's pretty tough to beat. When two is working, she's really hard to beat. With three, she's on her game. All three pitches were working tonight."
Rochard struck out the first six batters she faced en route to retiring the Bruins' first 13 batters.
"With … her dominant arm in the circle, it definitely helps our offense kind of relax some, even if we do score early," Bennett said.
The Hokies scored two runs off Garcia in the top of the first inning.
Kelsey Brown and Cameron Fagan each had an infield single. They advanced on Alexa Milius' sacrifice bunt.
With two outs, Bennett hit a two-RBI triple off the wall in right center field. It was her eighth straight hit of the NCAA tournament.
"We probably had four good at-bats in the first inning. That kind of calmed … our nerves," D'Amour said.
Tech scored two more runs in the fourth.
Emma Ritter was hit by a pitch. Darby Trull hit a two-out single to left. Brown reached base on shortstop Briana Perez's error. Fagan then hit a two-RBI single that got past Perez and went into left field. It was Fagan's third hit of the game.
Tech scored two more runs in the top of the fifth.
Jayme Bailey singled to left and advanced all the way to third on Bennett's single to right center. Addy Greene hit an RBI single to right. Garcia was then pulled from the game in favor of UCLA's other pitching standout, Megan Faraimo.
After Ritter had a bunt single to load the bases, the home-plate umpire ruled that Faraimo hit Mackenzie Lawter with a pitch. That brought home another run.
UCLA cut the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
With one out, Maya Brady walked and Kinsley Washington hit a bad-hop single that got past Bennett at shortstop. They were UCLA's first two base runners of the game. Jenavee Perez had a pinch-hit, two-RBI single off the left-field wall.
Tech scored once in the seventh off reliever Holly Azevedo.
Greene walked and Ritter was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Brown hit an RBI single to center.
Tech's seven runs tied for the most UCLA has allowed in a game this year.
Garcia is one of two Bruins who made the U.S. Olympic team. The other, Bubba Nickles, returned to action off the bench Thursday after having not played since March because of a wrist injury.