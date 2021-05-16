Virginia Tech softball to play BYU in NCAA regional at Arizona State

Virginia Tech is heading all the way to Tempe, Arizona, for the NCAA softball tournament.
As expected, the Hokies received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Sunday night.
Virginia Tech (33-13) will play West Coast Conference champ Brigham Young (36-15) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the first day of a four-team, double-elimination regional that will be hosted by No. 15 overall seed Arizona State. The game will air online on ESPN3.
Arizona State (32-14), the top seed in the regional, will play Missouri Valley Conference champ Southern Illinois (37-14) at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Virginia Tech is the No. 2 seed in the regional, with BYU the No. 3 seed.
The regional will continue Friday and conclude Saturday. It has a Thursday-through-Saturday schedule instead of the usual Friday-through-Sunday format because BYU does not play games on Sundays.
Tech was named on April 30 as one of 20 candidates to host one of the 16 regionals. But when the 16 sites were announced Sunday night, Tech, Clemson, Michigan and Oregon were the four schools out of the original 20 that were bypassed as hosts.
This will be the farthest west the Hokies have ever played in the NCAA tournament. For their nine previous NCAA regional appearances, Tech was either sent to the University of Tennessee, the University of Kentucky or Ohio State. And in the one year (2008) that Tech advanced out of the regionals, Tech went to the University of Michigan for the super regionals and to Oklahoma City for the Women's College World Series.
BYU is in the NCAA field for the 16th straight time. BYU has not won a regional since 2010.
Arizona State finished fourth in the Pac-12 with a 12-9 league record, including two wins over Washington, two wins over Arizona, three wins over Oregon and three wins over Stanford. The Sun Devils also own two nonleague wins over BYU and one nonleague win over Baylor.
Arizona State won NCAA titles in 2008 and 2011. The team last made the Women's College World Series in 2018.
Arizona State was ranked No. 12 in last week's national coaches poll, with Virginia Tech ranked No. 20.
The winner of the Arizona State regional will play the winner of the UCLA regional in the super regionals for a berth in the eight-team Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. UCLA is the No. 2 overall seed.
The other two Virginia teams in the 64-team field are heading to the University of Tennessee.
James Madison, which earned an automatic bid as the Colonial Athletic Association champ, will face Liberty, which earned an automatic bid as the Atlantic Sun champ, on Friday in the Knoxville regional. Tennessee is the No. 9 overall seed and the top seed in that four-team regional. Eastern Kentucky rounds out that foursome.
Virginia Tech is one of five ACC teams in the field, along with Duke, Clemson, Florida State and Notre Dame. FSU, the No. 10 overall seed, is the only ACC team that will host a regional.
ACC tournament champ Duke was awarded the No. 13 overall seed, but the Blue Devils won't get to host a regional. Duke will be the top seed in a regional that will be hosted by Georgia, which is the No. 2 seed in that regional.
Unlike Georgia, Duke had not been named on April 30 as one of the 20 candidates to host a regional. The NCAA opted for predetermined sites for the regionals this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, rather than automatically letting the 16 overall seeds host.