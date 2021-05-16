Virginia Tech softball to play BYU in NCAA regional at Arizona State

Virginia Tech is heading all the way to Tempe, Arizona, for the NCAA softball tournament.

As expected, the Hokies received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament Sunday night.

Virginia Tech (33-13) will play West Coast Conference champ Brigham Young (36-15) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the first day of a four-team, double-elimination regional that will be hosted by No. 15 overall seed Arizona State. The game will air online on ESPN3.

Arizona State (32-14), the top seed in the regional, will play Missouri Valley Conference champ Southern Illinois (37-14) at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Virginia Tech is the No. 2 seed in the regional, with BYU the No. 3 seed.

The regional will continue Friday and conclude Saturday. It has a Thursday-through-Saturday schedule instead of the usual Friday-through-Sunday format because BYU does not play games on Sundays.

Tech was named on April 30 as one of 20 candidates to host one of the 16 regionals. But when the 16 sites were announced Sunday night, Tech, Clemson, Michigan and Oregon were the four schools out of the original 20 that were bypassed as hosts.