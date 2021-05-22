Virginia Tech squashes BYU to win NCAA softball regional

For the first time in 13 years, the Virginia Tech softball team has won an NCAA regional.
The 21st-ranked Hokies squashed Brigham Young 11-3 in a regional final Saturday in Tempe, Arizona.
The game was called with two outs in the bottom of the fifth because of the lopsided score. Alexa Milius smacked a solo homer to put Tech up by eight runs and end the game. Her jubilant teammates mobbed her at home plate after she scored.
“It’s definitely a feeling that’s undescribable,” said Tech’s Kelsey Bennett, who had three hits and two RBIs.
Virginia Tech (36-13) went 3-0 in the four-team, double-elimination regional, including a Thursday win over BYU and a Friday victory over No. 15 overall seed and regional host Arizona State.
“It’s awesome,” Bennett said. “With … us being so young, it’s definitely a moment to remember for us.
“This is the deepest team we’ve had since I’ve been here. … It’s amazing being right where we are right now.”
BYU (38-17) needed to beat Tech on Saturday to force a second game of the finals, but it did not happen. Tech scored twice in the first inning and led the rest of the way.
Tech was the No. 2 seed in the regional, with BYU the No. 3 seed. Arizona State was the No. 1 seed.
The Hokies will face the winner of the UCLA regional in a best-of-three super regional series next weekend for a berth in the eight-team Women’s College World Series. The UCLA regional will conclude Sunday.
This is only the second time Tech has ever won a regional. In 2008, the Hokies won the Knoxville regional before beating Michigan in the super regionals and advancing to the Women’s College World Series.
Tech made it to back to a super regional in coach Pete D’Amour’s third season at the school.
In the former Kennesaw State coach’s first season (2019) in Blacksburg, Tech reaped an NCAA bid for the first time in four years but lost in a regional final to Kentucky. Tech’s season was cut short last March by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think there was some doubts when I got this job that I could do it,” D’Amour said. “I really didn’t have any doubts. … It’s just validation that what we do as a coaching staff works.
“I came to Blacksburg to win, and to win at this level. … I thought we could do it. … But to do it on the road, it’s hard. And any regional that you’re in is hard.”
Tech banged out 16 hits, including four homers, off four BYU pitchers.
“It’s being selective and knowing what you can hit hard,” Bennett said.
Tech had at least 12 hits in each of its three regional games.
“We’re just hot,” D’Amour said.
Keely Rochard pitched a six-hitter, striking out 11 and walking one. She hit one batter. Rochard (28-8) went 3-0 in the regional.
“She had good velocity [Saturday],” D’Amour said. “She had better spin than she had did against BYU [on Thursday].”
The Hokies grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
After Kelsey Brown and Cameron Fagan reached base on errors, Milius hit an RBI infield single off West Coast Conference pitcher of the year Autumn Moffat-Korth.
Bennett hit an RBI single to right. Fagan scored because BYU catcher Kaylee Erickson was called for obstruction. BYU coach Gordon Eakin was ejected for arguing about the call.
In the second inning, Mackenzie Lawter doubled and scored on Darby Trull’s bunt single.
The Hokies scored four more runs in the third.
Bennett smacked a solo homer for a 4-0 lead. Moffat-Korth was pulled after the blast.
Emma Ritter doubled off reliever Arissa Paulson. Grace Chavez belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer.
Trull singled, stole second and scored on Brown’s infield single, prompting another pitching change.
Tech scored again in the fourth on Jayme Bailey’s solo homer off reliever Carley Brown.
Huntyr Ava belted a three-run homer in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-3.
But Tech scored three times in the bottom of the fifth. Brown tripled and Fagan belted a two-run homer, prompting another pitching change. Milius, who had three hits and two RBIs on Saturday, homered off Reggie Kangawa to end the game.