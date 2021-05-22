Virginia Tech squashes BYU to win NCAA softball regional

The Hokies will face the winner of the UCLA regional in a best-of-three super regional series next weekend for a berth in the eight-team Women’s College World Series. The UCLA regional will conclude Sunday.

This is only the second time Tech has ever won a regional. In 2008, the Hokies won the Knoxville regional before beating Michigan in the super regionals and advancing to the Women’s College World Series.

Tech made it to back to a super regional in coach Pete D’Amour’s third season at the school.

In the former Kennesaw State coach’s first season (2019) in Blacksburg, Tech reaped an NCAA bid for the first time in four years but lost in a regional final to Kentucky. Tech’s season was cut short last March by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think there was some doubts when I got this job that I could do it,” D’Amour said. “I really didn’t have any doubts. … It’s just validation that what we do as a coaching staff works.

“I came to Blacksburg to win, and to win at this level. … I thought we could do it. … But to do it on the road, it’s hard. And any regional that you’re in is hard.”

Tech banged out 16 hits, including four homers, off four BYU pitchers.