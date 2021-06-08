 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech track star Jacory Patterson transferring
Virginia Tech track and field standout Jacory Patterson announced on social media last weekend that he is transferring to Florida.

The junior was set to compete for Tech in the 400 meters and in a relay at the NCAA outdoor championships this week, but that will no longer be the case. He won the 400 at the ACC outdoor championships last month for the second time in his career.

He was named the ACC men’s indoor track performer of the year in March after taking third in the 400 at the NCAA indoor championships and sweeping the 400 and 200 at the ACC championships. It was the third straight year he won the ACC indoor title in the 400.

He helped Tech win three ACC team championships during his Hokies career. He broke the Tech indoor and outdoor records in the 400 and broke the NCAA indoor mark in the 300.

