Every team at Virginia Tech, Virginia, VMI and Radford has met the minimum academic standard established by the NCAA.

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate report Tuesday. The report measured athlete retention, academic eligibility and graduation for the 2018-19 through 2021-22 school years. The APR formula involves athletes earning points for remaining eligible, staying in school and graduating.

In a typical year, a four-year score of 930 is the minimum score needed to avoid an NCAA tournament ban and other penalties. But for the third straight year, the NCAA is not issuing any bans or other penalties because of the coronavirus pandemic. The penalties will return next year, based on the 2024 report.

The NCAA made 930 the minimum standard because it equates to a 50% graduation rate.

The four-year rate for all Division I teams was 984. The four-year rate for all Division I football teams was 962. The four-year rate for all Division I men’s basketball teams was 967, while the four-year rate for all Division I women’s basketball teams was 982. The four-year rate for all Division I baseball teams was 977.

The four-year scores for Virginia Tech teams ranged from 956 by men’s soccer to a perfect 1,000 by women's basketball and women's golf. Men’s basketball had a 983, baseball a 974 and football a 967.

The four-year scores at UVa ranged from 975 by men’s basketball and women's basketball to 1,000 by softball, field hockey, women's golf and women's lacrosse. Baseball had a 994 and football had a 983.

The multiyear scores at VMI included a 944 by men's soccer and a 949 by women's cross country. Women's swimming and diving had a 1,000. Baseball and football each had a 953. Men's basketball had a 974.

The multiyear scores at Radford ranged from 948 by men's soccer to 1,000 by men’s golf, women's cross country, women's golf and women's tennis. Men's basketball had a 959, while baseball had a 995.