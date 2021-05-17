Virginia Tech's Mike Young makes 'out of left field' hire in DeMatha's Mike Jones

Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young needed to fill a vacancy on his staff. He said Monday that he was struck by an idea that was “out of left field.”
He called Mike Jones, who has won 511 games since succeeding the late coaching legend Morgan Wootten as the boys basketball coach at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
That May 5 call has paid off in a splashy hire.
DeMatha Catholic and Virginia Tech announced Monday that Jones has stepped down from DeMatha to become the associate head coach at Tech.
“I do believe that I have a lot to add to Coach Young’s staff,” Jones, 47, said Monday in a phone interview. “I’m coming from a program that’s used to winning, and that’s the attitude I’m bringing to this.”
Jones steered DeMatha Catholic in suburban Washington for 19 seasons.
“The two most important things to me are hiring the right people and great teachers,” Young said in a phone interview. “I kept coming back to Mike Jones when I considered that. He’s a wonderful gentleman and he’s a really, really good basketball coach.
“Really proud that we were able to attract someone of Mike’s caliber.”
Jones should be quite effective recruiting for Tech in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.
“It was certainly a consideration. We have to have a presence … in the District of Columbia, Baltimore and Northern Virginia, [and] the beach,” Young said.
“That can be complicated, the basketball world in that area. And he has great relationships with everyone up there. Everybody thinks a lot of Coach Jones.”
Young’s staff already includes assistant Christian Webster, a Washington native.
Jones succeeds Baltimore native Chester Frazier, who left Tech to become an assistant at Frazier’s alma mater, Illinois.
Last week, USA Basketball named Jones the coach of the 2021 U.S. men’s under-16 national team. He was set to lead the team at the FIBA Americas championships in Argentina this summer. He was going to coach the team at a minicamp in Houston next week.
But he withdrew from that job Monday because of his new Tech job. It would have been his 22nd USA Basketball assignment.
Jones led the 2019 under-16 team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas championships in Brazil. He was named the co-winner of the 2019 USA Basketball developmental coach of the year award.
“Because of USA Basketball, I do not believe that my ability to recruit will be limited to the D.C. area,” Jones said. “I’ve worked with coaches all over this country, where all the players are in the major markets, and then sometimes not in the major markets. My network, I’m very proud of.”
Jones said he thought Young was calling him on May 5 to ask for a recommendation for someone else.
“I did not expect it to be an offer for me,” Jones said.
Young said he talked to several people about the vacancy. But Jones was the first person he called.
“He was completely caught off guard,” Young said of Jones. “We had an opportunity to talk most every night for a … couple, three weeks.”
Jones, a DeMatha Catholic graduate, was promoted from assistant to interim head coach after Wooten, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, retired in the fall of 2002. Jones eventually got the permanent job.
As DeMatha’s head coach, Jones guided six players who went on to play in the NBA.
Jones steered DeMatha Catholic to a national title in 2006. He has steered DeMatha to eight Western Catholic Athletic Conference tournament titles and nine WCAC regular-season crowns. The team went 11-0 this year.
“I didn’t know Mike very well when I came here [from Wofford] two years ago,” Young said. “His was one of the first gyms I went into when I got here in April 2019. The gym was full of … ninth graders, 10th graders. … He walked into the gym and everything came to order, and it was as good an open gym as I’ve been a part of. A lot of really good players, and he was in complete command.”
This will be Jones’ first college coaching job.
“It’s been years since I’ve thought about [a college job],” Jones said. “[With] my role at DeMatha and my role with USA Basketball, I was very content. I’ve gotten job offers a lot over the last 15 years that I really have never truly considered. This one was a little bit different. It checked the boxes for me to consider.
“I am extremely excited about working with Coach Young. … I really feel like I can learn from him.”
As a college player, Jones was an All-Colonial Athletic Association second-team pick at Old Dominion. He played for then-ODU coach Oliver Purnell, who was once Young’s boss at Radford University.
Young and Jones both reached out to Purnell this month. Young said Purnell spoke glowingly about Jones. And Jones said Purnell spoke glowingly about Young.