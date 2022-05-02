Virginia Wesleyan beats Roanoke to claim ODAC softball title

The Roanoke College softball team did not win the ODAC tournament Monday.

But odds are that Roanoke's season is not over.

Third-seeded and 14th-ranked Virginia Wesleyan beat the fourth-seeded and 17th-ranked Maroons 1-0 in the second and decisive game of the ODAC finals at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

The defending NCAA Division III champion Marlins (33-11) claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Roanoke (30-12) beat Virginia Wesleyan 5-3 in Game 1 of the finals earlier Monday, handing the Marlins their first loss of the four-day, double-elimination tournament and forcing the second game.

Maroons coach Mike Mitchell figures his squad has a good chance to receive an at-large bid when the 62-team NCAA tournament field is announced next Monday.

"We're hoping so. We're going to continue to work out, keep our fingers crosed," Mitchell said. "We're nationally ranked, we're regionally ranked and then we finished second in our own ODAC tournament. We should be fine."

The Maroons have not made the NCAAs since 2013.

"This is what everyone's dreamed of here," Roanoke sophomore Kate Houle said of playing in the NCAA tournament.

Roanoke gave its resume a boost by going 4-2 in the ODAC tournament, including three wins over nationally ranked foes. Both losses were to the Marlins.

The Maroons banged out eight hits in Game 2 but could not score a run.

Emily Seale (19-4) pitched the shutout for the Marlins, striking out four and walking one.

"When you've got Emily Seale out there, it's tough to push one across the plate," Mitchell said.

Seale pitched out of several jams.

"If I think about it, I'm going to pitch terribly. So I kind of try not to think about it," Seale said. "I don't even think about softball when I'm pitching, if you want me to be honest. I'm kind of in my own world."

William Byrd graduate Jada Karnes (20-5) pitched a three-hitter for Roanoke but took the loss. She struck out three and walked one.

"I was just … being confident," Karnes said. "The first game I faced … them in the tournament was bad [on Sunday]. I felt like I wasn't myself. I had to re-set mentally. And then I just came out here and pitched my game."

With no score in the top of the fourth, Roanoke had runners on first and third with two outs. But Seale retired Lilly Burns on a popup to get out of the jam.

The Marlins grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Ariana Rolle doubled, advanced on a grounder and scored on Julia Stinnett's RBI grounder.

Roanoke had runners on first and third with two outs in the fifth, but Seale retired pinch hitter Serenity Bishop on a grounder to escape any damage.

The Maroons had runners on second and third with two outs in the sixth. Makayla Austin initially scored on what appeared to be a passed ball, but the umpires huddled and changed the call to a foul ball and sent Austin back to third. Sammie Murphy then popped up to end the threat.

Seale struck out Karnes with a runner on first to end the game.

Roanoke's Rachel Sirbaugh left the game with a dislocated shoulder after diving to first base for an infield hit in the fourth. Mitchell hopes to have her back for the NCAAs.

The Marlins won the ODAC tournament for the sixth straight time.

"Midway through the year, when we got swept at Ferrum, we were just in a bad place," Marlins coach Brandon Elliott said. "We weren't together. We were fighting each other. We didn't have any belief in what we were doing. And we just showed up to work the next day and decided that we were going to try to figure this thing out.

"What happened this weekend … is we finally played our best softball."

The Maroons entered Monday with an 0-3 record against the Marlins this year, including a 9-1, five-inning loss Sunday in the winners' bracket final.

But Roanoke pulled off the Game 1 win Monday.

"We just knew we had to give it all we had, lay it all on the line and just play with heart, " said Houle, who had three hits and two RBIs in Game 1.

Karnes got the win in relief.

Houle had an RBI single to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Roanoke scored twice in the second to extend the lead to 3-0. Shanan Hester had an RBI single and Bishop had a run-scoring sacrifice fly.

In the third, Sirbaugh had a run-scoring sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-0.

Madison Hudson belted a three-run homer off Hester to cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth. After Hester walked the next batter, Karnes came on in relief. Lynchburg loaded the bases with two outs, but Caitlyn Myers lined out to first to end the inning.

Houle homered in the fifth to extend the lead to 5-3. The ball went off Rolle's glove and over the center-field fence.

"I wasn't really sure if it was a hit at first, and then I saw the umpire do the hand motion," Houle said.

