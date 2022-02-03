 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VMI announces football schedule

VMI has announced its 2022 football schedule, which kicks off with a Thursday, Sept. 1 game at Wake Forest.

The Keydets have not played Wake since 1944. This will be the first time VMI opens its season against a Power Five team since 1996.

VMI’s home opener will be Sept. 10 against Bucknell. It will be the teams’ first meeting since 2016. VMI will host Cornell on Sept. 17.

VMI’s Southern Conference home games will be against East Tennessee State (Oct. 8), Furman (Oct. 22), Mercer (Oct. 29) and The Citadel (Nov. 19).

