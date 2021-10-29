VMI athletic director says no talks with CAA

The latest wave of conference realignment is not trickling down to VMI.
The Colonial Athletic Association is on the verge of officially losing James Madison to the Sun Belt Conference and is reportedly exploring expansion.
But VMI interim athletic director Jim Miller said Friday that Southern Conference member VMI has not been talking with the CAA about changing leagues.
"We've had no discussions with the CAA about joining the CAA," Miller said in a phone interview. "I know geography-wise we fit in. Our recent success in the two primary sports of football and basketball have made us probably more attractive to different situations.
"But the Southern Conference works well for us. It geographically makes sense.
"We're geographically positioned that the CAA I could see would be interested, but there's been no discussions about that."
Miller said the CAA has not contacted VMI to see if the school is interested in membership, nor has VMI called the CAA to pursue membership.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported this week that, according to anonymous sources, the CAA is exploring the idea of adding multiple schools and splitting into north and south divisions to reduce travel costs.
According to the newspaper, the CAA is examining Hampton, Howard, Monmouth, UNC Greensboro and Fairfield as possible new members. The first three schools on that list play football, unlike the other two.
The exit of JMU would leave the CAA with football and basketball members William and Mary, Delaware, Elon and Towson; football-only members Richmond, Villanova, Albany, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Stony Brook; and nonfootball members UNC Wilmington, the College of Charleston, Drexel, Hofstra and Northeastern.
"VMI would always be concerned about getting in too expansive a conference situation, where major flights are [involved]," Miller said. "Flying to Maine or New Hampshire for football, that would be a whole different ballgame.
"There are a lot of needs … VMI has to enhance its athletic program, and I'm not sure that taking on a conference that at least on the football side would involve that sort of travel would make a lot of sense for us.
"The question would be, 'What would you be invited to join? … What do they want to look like down the road [in terms of possible divisions and members]?’"
VMI, which only has about 1,700 students, has an athletic budget of about $14.5 million.
"Our budget right now and our performance across the department right now, we need to get better," Miller said. "We need to enhance our budgets for scholarships, for operating [expenses]. We need to do a lot to get better.
"We're really focused on, 'How can we move up the ladder in the Southern Conference?’ Our budgets are at the bottom of the conference. Our coaches are winning in spite of that."
VMI has belonged to the SoCon since 2014, when it returned to its longtime conference after 11 years in the Big South.
In addition to VMI, the SoCon includes two schools in Tennessee (East Tennessee State and Chattanooga), two schools in North Carolina (Western Carolina and nonfootball member UNC Greensboro), three schools in South Carolina (Furman, Wofford and The Citadel), one school in Georgia (Mercer) and one in Alabama (Samford).
"Something would have to be very special to leave the Southern," Miller said. "The basic geography of the Southern Conference makes sense. … We're not a league that stretches from Maine to Charleston.
"The [SoCon] budgets are compatible; we're at the lower end."
VMI has turned around its football and men's basketball programs to the point where the school would seemingly be attractive to other leagues. VMI made the FCS playoffs last spring for the first time, while the basketball program is coming off its first winning season in seven years.
But perhaps VMI is not appealing because, although the school does have some women's teams, it does not have women's basketball, softball, women's volleyball, women's lacrosse, field hockey or women's tennis. Those are all CAA-sponsored sports.
Or perhaps some CAA schools might be wary of VMI after independent investigators from the law firm Barnes & Thornburg found that VMI has tolerated and not addressed “institutional racism and sexism.” But Miller said he doubts that is a factor in CAA decision-making.