VMI athletic director says no talks with CAA

The exit of JMU would leave the CAA with football and basketball members William and Mary, Delaware, Elon and Towson; football-only members Richmond, Villanova, Albany, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Stony Brook; and nonfootball members UNC Wilmington, the College of Charleston, Drexel, Hofstra and Northeastern.

"VMI would always be concerned about getting in too expansive a conference situation, where major flights are [involved]," Miller said. "Flying to Maine or New Hampshire for football, that would be a whole different ballgame.

"There are a lot of needs … VMI has to enhance its athletic program, and I'm not sure that taking on a conference that at least on the football side would involve that sort of travel would make a lot of sense for us.

"The question would be, 'What would you be invited to join? … What do they want to look like down the road [in terms of possible divisions and members]?’"

VMI, which only has about 1,700 students, has an athletic budget of about $14.5 million.

"Our budget right now and our performance across the department right now, we need to get better," Miller said. "We need to enhance our budgets for scholarships, for operating [expenses]. We need to do a lot to get better.