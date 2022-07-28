VMI baseball coach Jonathan Hadra leaving for Old Dominion

After spending the past eight seasons as VMI's head baseball coach, Jonathan Hadra is leaving the Keydets' dugout.

VMI athletic director Jim Miller confirmed to The Roanoke Times that Hadra is stepping down at VMI to become an assistant coach at Old Dominion.

Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com had tweeted Wednesday night that, according to his sources, Hadra would be leaving to become the top assistant at ODU.

Hadra, a 2004 VMI graduate, was promoted by VMI from assistant to head coach in November 2014. He succeeded his former boss Marlin Ikenberry, who had stepped down for a noncoaching job after 11 years as VMI's coach. Ikenberry has since become James Madison's coach.

Hadra was the second-longest-serving head coach in VMI baseball history, trailing only Ikenberry.

Hadra never had a winning season as the Keydets' head coach but ranks second in VMI baseball history in wins with 147, again trailing only Ikenberry.

Hadra was 147-249 at VMI. His winning percentage of .371 ranks fourth in VMI history.

At ODU, Hadra will be reunited with Monarchs head coach Chris Finwood, who once served as Hadra's boss when Finwood was the head coach at Western Kentucky. Finwood is a former VMI head coach himself.

Finwood needed an assistant at ODU to replace Logan Robbins. Rogers had reported earlier Wednesday that Robbins was leaving ODU to become an assistant at Notre Dame.

VMI was 16-40 overall and 6-15 in the Southern Conference this year. The team opened its season with a win at then-No. 23 Duke. It was the team's first win over a ranked foe since Hadra's Keydets upset UVa in 2018.

The Keydets won more than 20 games in each of Hadra's first four seasons as head coach, including a 26-27 season in 2018.

That 2018 season marked the first time since 1994 that VMI beat two ACC teams (UVa and Virginia Tech) in the same season. It also marked the first time since 2007 that VMI beat two ranked foes (UVa and South Carolina) in the same season. The team went 12-12 in SoCon play that year, reaping the No. 4 seed in the SoCon tournament.

VMI also went 12-12 in SoCon play in 2015, which was Hadra's inaugural season as head coach.

Hadra's players during his VMI reign included Josh Winder and Nate Eaton. Both made their major-league debuts this year.

Hadra spent five seasons as one of Ikenberry’s assistants before being named head coach. It was his second stint as a VMI assistant; he had also been on the staff in 2005.