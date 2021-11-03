VMI basketball looks to build on last season

LEXINGTON — The VMI basketball team is coming off its first winning season in seven years.
The Keydets hope winning becomes a habit.
VMI returns three starters from a surprising team that went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the Southern Conference. The Keydets recorded their most league wins in six years and advanced to the SoCon semifinals for the first time in 18 years.
"I'm hoping that we're going in the right direction and we can build off of last year," said VMI coach Dan Earl, who earned SoCon coach of the year honors last season. "For us to have a .500 record in conference and [to have] won a game in the Southern Conference tournament was a big step for us."
Junior guard Kamdyn Curfman said VMI will be better this season because it has "more experience in winning."
"We're really building up towards something even better," he said.
Senior center Jake Stephens said the Keydets "can pick up right where we left off."
"We've got a lot of great guys returning," he said. "We've got a lot of great freshmen.
"We're ready to take another step."
VMI went 11-1 at home but 1-10 on the road last season.
"We won a lot at home, so now we're going to try to learn to how to win on the road," Stephens said.
VMI does not have a graduate school, so it must replace two starters.
Greg Parham, who earned All-SoCon first-team honors as a senior, has joined South Alabama as a graduate transfer to use his extra year of eligibility. He ranked third in the SoCon last year in scoring (18.4 ppg), first in 3-point field-goal percentage (43.5%) and sixth in assists (4.0 apg).
Myles Lewis, who averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior, has joined McNeese State as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.
"Replacing those two will be tough, but I think we've got some pieces that we can [continue to win]," Earl said.
The Keydets finished sixth in last year's SoCon standings. They beat the top four teams in their league for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they belonged to the Big South.
VMI has been picked to finish seventh in the 10-team SoCon this year in both the league's preseason coaches poll and the league's preseason media poll.
"No matter what happened last year, we're still going to be written off by a lot of people," Curfman said. "Somewhat of our identity is that everyone has a chip on their shoulder. We feel like we've got something to prove. This year it's to prove last year … is not a fluke."
The 6-foot-11, 266-pound Stephens, who made the All-SoCon second team last season, is back at center. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.
"It's a tribute to him how much he's changed his body," Earl said. "He's now strong enough and good enough around the basket that if teams switch or if they just play him straight up with a post [player], he can score around the bucket.
"He's gotten even better this offseason. He's still not going to overwhelm you with athleticism, but he's a really skilled and good basketball player. He passes it, he can handle it, he can score around the bucket, he can shoot 3s."
Curfman (12.7 ppg) will once again start in VMI's four-guard lineup.
"I'll be an even bigger scorer," he said. "I'm more confident. I think I've added a little bit to my game, … a lot of mid-range floaters."
Starting guard Sean Conway, a junior who averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds, also returns.
"While he's not the best athlete in the world, he's kind of got a knack for rebounding and he's put on even more muscle," Earl said.
Trey Bonham (8.6 ppg), who made the SoCon all-freshman team last season, will likely start at point guard.
"He's really gotten better," Earl said. "He's a guy that can get into the lane. He's strong."
Freshmen Honor Huff and Brennan Watkins will also see action at point guard.
"They're a little bit undersized, but I think they're pretty good players who can get into the teeth of the defense," Earl said.
The front-runner to succeed Lewis on the wing is sophomore Tanner Mans (2.2 ppg)
"He's still not the most physically gifted guy, but he's put on some strength, he's gotten a little bit faster," Earl said. "He can shoot the ball."
Louis Tang, a junior who played only three games last season before suffering a torn ACL, will also see time on the wing once he returns to action.
VMI ranked second in the SoCon in scoring offense (80.0 ppg) and first in 3-point field-goal percentage (38%) last season.
"We're going to have even more of an ability to shoot, with how many players we have that can do it," Curfman said.
Earl hopes his matchup zone defense is stingier than it was last season, when VMI allowed an average of 75.9 points.
"Ideally, our offense stays where it is or certainly improves. … Where we can make even more of a jump … is defensively," Earl said. "We're not the most physically imposing team, so it's going to be a [matter of a] little bit more grit and toughness and sticking your nose in and rebounding by committee."
VMI will open the season Tuesday against NAIA member Carlow.