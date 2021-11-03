VMI basketball looks to build on last season

VMI does not have a graduate school, so it must replace two starters.

Greg Parham, who earned All-SoCon first-team honors as a senior, has joined South Alabama as a graduate transfer to use his extra year of eligibility. He ranked third in the SoCon last year in scoring (18.4 ppg), first in 3-point field-goal percentage (43.5%) and sixth in assists (4.0 apg).

Myles Lewis, who averaged 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds as a senior, has joined McNeese State as a graduate transfer for his extra year of eligibility.

"Replacing those two will be tough, but I think we've got some pieces that we can [continue to win]," Earl said.

The Keydets finished sixth in last year's SoCon standings. They beat the top four teams in their league for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they belonged to the Big South.

VMI has been picked to finish seventh in the 10-team SoCon this year in both the league's preseason coaches poll and the league's preseason media poll.

"No matter what happened last year, we're still going to be written off by a lot of people," Curfman said. "Somewhat of our identity is that everyone has a chip on their shoulder. We feel like we've got something to prove. This year it's to prove last year … is not a fluke."