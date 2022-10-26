VMI basketball team dealing with adversity

LEXINGON — Being the new coach of the VMI basketball team is not an easy job.

The Keydets are coming off their winningest season in eight years, but coach Dan Earl was hired away by Southern Conference rival Chattanooga in March. Four VMI starters transferred after Earl left, while one of Earl's signees was granted his release.

As for the 12 scholarship players that are on new coach Andrew Wilson's team? Well, three have already undergone season-ending surgeries. Another is still recovering from surgery.

Oh, and there's also a non-COVID-19 virus that has been going around campus in recent weeks.

"Even though we haven't gotten to the first game yet, we've dealt with a lot of adversity already," Wilson said Monday before practice. "At times it's been challenging to run a practice.

"We haven't done more than one day of live five-on-five. It makes it hard for the coaching staff. It makes it hard for the players."

Wilson expects to have only eight healthy scholarship players at his disposal when the Keydets open the season Nov. 7 at Richmond. Only one of those players averaged more than six minutes of action for VMI last season. Five of those eight players are freshmen.

"If we're not the most inexperienced team in the country this year, I'd be surprised," Wilson said.

Wilson, 40, is a rookie head coach.

"He's easy to connect to and relate to and talk to," guard Sean Conway said.

Wilson spent the past nine seasons as an assistant to Salem High School graduate Mark Byington — first at Georgia Southern, then at James Madison. The former Florida State player has also been an assistant at The College of Charleston and at Binghamton. His office includes a photo of Wilson and Byington on The College of Charleston bench with then-College of Charleston coach Bobby Cremins.

"When you take over a program, you have to put your imprint on the program," Wilson said. "You have to have a foundation for your program — what you're going to stand for. For us, it's going to be playing fast offensively, being aggressive defensively.

"It'll be a fun brand of basketball."

Earl steered the Keydets the past seven seasons. He earned SoCon coach of the year honors in 2021, when he guided VMI to its first winning season in seven years. VMI went 16-16 overall and 9-9 in SoCon play last season, recording its most overall and league wins in eight years. The team lost in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational tournament.

All-SoCon first-team center Jake Stephens and SoCon all-freshman team pick Honor Huff followed Earl to Chattanooga, while All-SoCon third-team pick Trey Bonham transferred to Florida and All-SoCon second-team pick Kamdyn Curfman transferred to Marshall.

"We're not going to use that as a crutch," Wilson said. "This could be a blessing in disguise. It's going to give our five freshmen all a major opportunity to play and to learn on the fly.

"They're going to be thrown out there whether they're ready or not."

Conway, a senior, is the only starter from last season who decided to stick around.

"Obviously it's a lot different this year, but I'm excited to be back," he said. "I told myself when I came here three years ago that I'd do anything to graduate from this institution and I've kind of stuck by that."

Conway ranked fifth on the team in scoring (7.6 ppg) last year. Odds are he will be higher in that category this season.

"We're going to lean on him a lot," Wilson said. "He's the one guy back who has a lot of college experience.

"We're going to rely on him to score the ball this year."

VMI was picked last in the 10-team Southern Conference on Wednesday in both the league's preseason coaches poll and in the league's preseason media poll. VMI also was picked last in the Lindy's Sports basketball preview magazine.

Three freshmen will see action at point guard — Tony Felder, Asher Woods and Rickey Bradley Jr.

In addition to Conway and Woods, junior Devin Butler and freshman Taeshaud Jackson will see action on the wing.

Felder, Woods, Bradley and Jackson all signed with VMI after Wilson was hired in April.

The post players will be 6-foot-9 junior DJ Nussbaum, 6-8 senior Sam Wolfe (who has an ROTC scholarship, not a basketball scholarship) and 6-9 freshman Tyler Houser.

Because of VMI's depth woes, Wilson plans to use all nine of those players.

"All nine of them are going to play significant minutes," Wilson said. "There's not going to be anybody that's unhappy with playing time this year."

Nussbaum averaged just 5.1 minutes as one of Stephens' backups last season.

"His first two years, he played behind one of the best players in the league, so he didn't get maybe the opportunity that he was hoping for," Wilson said. "He's going to be thrown into a much different role this year. He's going to play a lot."

Houser signed with VMI last fall. Last fall's other signee, Chance Thacker, got his release after Wilson was hired and is now at Gardner-Webb.

Backup guard Tanner Mans, who averaged 22.5 minutes last year, hurt his shoulder in a pickup game this fall and needed season-ending surgery. Reserve guard Louis Tang, who averaged 9.5 minutes last year, suffered a torn ACL in a pickup game this fall and also needed season-ending surgery. Reserve guard Brennan Watkins, who averaged 10.2 minutes last year, had season-ending hip surgery last summer.

Reserve guard Cooper Sisco, who averaged 7.6 minutes last year, had leg surgery last May and has not yet returned to action.

Reserve Connor Arnold graduated, while backup Lewis Rowe transferred to a junior college.